Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home rolled past Blue Sky Sign Co., 15-0, in a Westmoreland County Old-Timers League game on May 14.
Hartman-Graziano had a big, seven-run third inning to propel it into a lead it would not lose.
Greg Bittner of Hartman-Graziano had the only extra-base hit of the game as he hit a double. Ralph Polvinale had three hits to lead Hartman-Graziano.
Mike Urban earned the win as he struck out two and walked one. Dane Fry struck out one and walked none in relief for Hartman-Graziano.
McCabe’s Funeral Home 8, Legion 5
McCabe’s jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning of play and it would not look back in its 8-5 victory over Legion on May 14.
Eric Zimmerman cranked a triple for McCabe’s, while teammate Tim Fedele added a double. Fedele, also, led McCabe’s with two hits. Lou Downey hit a double for Legion.
Beanie Shoup took the win for McCabe’s as he struck out one and walked five. In relief, John Boyle struck out four and walked three.
Downey took the loss for Legion, striking out one and walking one.
Hartman-Graziano 017 330 1 — 15170 Blue Sky Sign 000 000 0 — 040
Doubles: HG: Bitnner. Strikeouts by: HG: Urban-2. BS: Loutsenhizer-0. Winning pitcher: Mike Urban. Losing pitcher: Mank Looutzenhizer.
