Many years ago, when I fished the Loyalhanna Creek down not far from Paddy’s Hole, did I discover creatures that I didn’t know existed in this country. My discovery came about when I was looking for bait – worms to be exact. What I did was scratch the surface of leaves under young oak trees. PRESTO! I was scooping up nightcrawlers by the dozens and putting them in a small bucket and carting them down to the stream. These squirmy wigglers weren’t the same creations one might buy in bait shops. Holding one in my hand, I would find it actually breaking in half with one piece falling on the ground, and other remaining in my hand. After a while the segment that was in my hand broke in half and the same thing would happen.
At first, I thought these worms could only be found in the area. Then, I paid close attention and trailed them to see how far they would go downstream. My guess was approximately 1 mile. On top of that, I learned they could stay underwater for long durations of time. That blew my mind. Then I had an idea. Why not send a dozen or so to the biologist at Carnegie Museum and see what he can tell me about what’s in my box? So, I did just that. I boxed up the worms and took them to the post office. The clerk asked me what I had contained within, and I told him ‘worms.’ He said, “We can’t put that on the outside of the box. Instead, why don’t we just note they are ‘animals.’” So, I paid the postage and went home and called my biologist friend. I told him what I did and to expect my box containing ‘invasive species.’ He didn’t believe me that is what I was sending him, but I was convinced. These weren’t normal worms. Because of my research, they had to be as stated. I had them shipped overnight. When I called him the next day, I stated, “Well, what do you think?” I was spot on. “You were right!” he exclaimed. Your box contains invasive earthworms!” I had made an exclusive discovery here in Latrobe.
By definition, an invasive species is an organism that causes ecological or economic harm in a new environment. They may be plants, animals, fungi, and microbes.
I thought my findings were the only specimens that were destructive. Then, today I learned that “Nightcrawlers and other earthworms are considered invasive species and damage forest floors. This is what Google suggested. Never release an earthworm in a natural forest. If you use it for fishing bait, throw away any unused worms in the trash. Nightcrawlers are beneficial to lawn health but can leave behind a waste product called castings.
That’s the fun of doing this column. I’m constantly learning along with my readers. If rainbow trout is a favorite fish to catch (and eat), it’s on the list as an invasive species fish! Rainbow trout are native only to the Pacific Rim, from Mexico to Russia. Fish culturists learned how to artificially breed rainbows and they were first introduced in a California stream in 1872. At or about the same time, the United States Fish Commission was established, and stocking rainbow trout soon became the rage throughout the country. They were introduced in lakes, and streams that were devoid of fish or that contained only “rough” fish, disdained by sporting anglers. These fish were also introduced in streams that contained other native, species of trout.
Rainbow trout can withstand higher temperatures than any other species of trout. This is important because excessive logging turned many cool forested streams into hot tubs, no longer capable of sustaining native trout. These fish have been spread throughout the world. They are included in the top 100 of the world’s worst invasive species. Research has shown that they can displace native trout, and their sheer numbers can alter the aquatic invertebrate community, to the detriment of other fish species. Their impact on native fish seems to be greatest in places that never had trout (Australia and New Zealand, for instance).
