The Harlem Wizards will play at Derry Area High School next week.
Doors open 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday (March 4) for the event, which will take place at DA. The game itself is expected to run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The fundraiser is through the Derry Area Interact Club to raise money for general student activities.
The Harlem Wizards will face the Trojan Empire, as 15 kindergarten to 12th grade teachers will team with five high school students to square off against members from the 58-year-old New Jersey-based basketball team, which is focused on entertaining crowds through fancy tricks and alley-oops.
Price is $10 if tickets are purchased in advance and interested persons can buy tickets at the Derry Area High School front office from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. If tickets are bought at the door on the day of the event, they are $12.
Residents can also visit www.harlemwizards.com to purchase tickets, but there is an online ticket service charge associated with purchasing tickets from the website. If tickets are purchased at the school, there isn’t a service charge.
As many as 60 special courtside seats will be sold for $25, as kids will meet and greet players prior to the event, receive a discount on a special jersey and possibly come onto the court and play with the Wizards. The courtside tickets can only be purchased online.
There will also be a souvenir stand where the district will receive 25 percent of the profits if $4,000 or more of merchandise is sold. If there is $4,000 or less sold, the district receives 20 percent of the sales.
Teachers who will play in the game include Casey Long, Tracy Smeltzer, Dave Vinopal, Mark Curcio, Taley Dunaway and Brian Clawson (high school), Brock Smith, Mike Moximchalk (middle school), Kara Gardner, Nathan Keller, Nick Chimino, Jackie Chimino, Becky Anderson, Jen Zinkham, Morgan Stouffer, Neal McClarren and Missy Shuey (Grandview Elementary).
Students who will play include Aidan Bushey, Tanner Nicely, Ryan Bushey, Kamryn Kelly and Hannah Wedow, while Justin Huss serves as the team’s coach. Referees for the game are Tom Esposito and Gene Brisbane.
The second-grade chorus and senior Addy Hildebrand will sing the national anthem, which will be conducted by Karen Kerin of Grandview Elementary School.
