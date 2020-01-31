The Harlem Wizards are coming to Derry Area.
Derry Area School Board, during Thursday’s meeting, approved the Harlem Wizards game contract agreement between the Harlem Wizards Entertainment Basketball Inc. and the Derry Area High School Interact Club.
Board approval was specifically conditioned on the district and Interact Club being named as additional insurers under the title of the agreement.
High school instructor Debbie Bushey explained that the fundraiser is through the Interact Club to raise money for general student activities and that the Harlem Wizards will face the Trojan Empire.
The event is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, as 15 kindergarten to 12th grade teachers will team with five high school students to face the Harlem Wizards, a 58-year-old New Jersey-based basketball team focused on entertaining crowds through fancy tricks and alley-oops.
Cost of tickets prior to the event are $10 and $12 at the door.
As many as 60 special courtside seats will be sold for $25, as kids will meet and greet players prior to the event, receive a discount on a special jersey and possibly come onto the court and play with the Wizards.
Tickets can be bought online or at Derry Area, and the courtside seats can only be purchase online. Additional details regarding online purchases will be provided at a later date.
There will also be a souvenir stand where the district will receive 25 percent of the profits if $4,000 or more of merchandise is sold. If there is $4,000 or less sold, the district receives 20 percent of the sales.
Bushey said that Greensburg Salem has raised more than $4,000 the previous two years the district hosted the Wizards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.