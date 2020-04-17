Fabled Latrobe area coach Tom Harbert called them the “hardest working group of youngsters from one family” that he’s ever encountered.
Harbert, who has coached a number of sports at St. Vincent College for 52 years, was referring to former Greater Latrobe High School standouts Joel and Maria Cawoski.
Suffice to say hard work runs in the Cawoski family — and it pays off, too.
Both Joel and Maria attend Seton Hill University where they compete in varsity athletics.
Joel, a junior, is a member of the Griffins’ wrestling team, while Maria, a sophomore, runs cross-country and track and field.
The eldest Cawoski sibling, Jocelyn, played club lacrosse and field hockey in high school. She currently attends Duquesne University where she is pursuing a pharmacy degree.
Their father, Tom Cawoski, was a standout football player at Greater Latrobe. He graduated in 1985 and went on to play at California University of Pennsylvania.
Harbert says he’s known the Cawoski family for “quite a long time.”
He became assistant wrestling coach at Greater Latrobe ahead of Joel’s senior year where he had the opportunity to coach the now 21-year-old for a season.
Additionally, the Cawoski’s reached out to Harbert to work with Maria ahead of her senior cross country season at Greater Latrobe.
“They’re great kids,” Harbert said. “These kids work like dogs.”
Joel weighed attending Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster, before deciding upon Seton Hill in late-April 2017.
“I was debating between going to college to wrestle, or going to a trade school to wrestle,” he explained.
Joel saw success on the mat during his freshman year, leading the Griffins with eight wins by fall. He finished the season with a 16-11 record wrestling at 141 pounds.
But after just two matches as a sophomore, Joel’s season abruptly ended when he tore a ligament in his ankle.
“That put me out for a whole year,” he said. “I only wrestled two competitions before getting hurt.”
He returned to the mat as a redshirt-sophomore, competing the full season.
Joel, a criminology major, hopes to qualify for nationals next year.
“And the big goal would be to be an All-American,” he added.
Maria initially went to Edinboro University in 2018 where she took part in the preseason with the cross-country team there. Before the season began, however, she transferred to Seton Hill which led to her missing the 2018-19 season because of NCAA transfer rules.
She was drawn to Seton Hill because of its elementary education with special education program and proximity to her home in Latrobe.
“I wanted to have a good sports team to run on while having a good education,” she said.
She was also drawn to the Greensburg university since her older brother was there, as well.
“That did influence it a little bit since he was there,” she said. “It was like a comfort zone.”
Maria is a two-time Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) cross-country champion, claiming titles in 2016 and ‘17.
In November, the Seton Hill women’s cross country team took part in the NCAA Division II National Cross Country Championships in Sacramento, Calif.
Maria lined up as one of the Griffins’ top seven runners. She placed 191st overall with a time of 22:40.1.
Her main goal next season is for the team to repeat a trip to nationals.
In track and field, Maria Cawoski competes in the mile and two-mile.
As spring sports came to a halt amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Maria’s track and field season was cut short.
She continues training despite the season’s early end.
“We still have training that the coach gives us,” Maria Cawoski said. “We have easy runs during the week. Tuesday and Thursday hill workouts. And Sundays are a long run.”
Joel, too, has been keeping up with fitness despite not being able to partake in team workouts on campus.
“It’s tough with all the gyms and facilities being closed,” he said. “So, now it’s just kind of on my own doing home workouts and going for runs.”
The Cawoski siblings are now having to adjust to online education as Seton Hill is no longer offering face-to-face classes.
As a commuter, Maria is used to working from home.
“It’s an adjustment,” she said. “This is the second week it’s been going on so I’m getting used to it.”
Added Joel: “It’s different. I have taken classes in the past that were designed for online and those have gone pretty well. But now with them all being online, it’s weird.”
Growing up, both Joel and Maria noted that the Cawoski siblings were always involved in sports.
When asked who’s the most competitive sibling, Maria couldn’t decide between the three.
“I think we can all be really competitive with certain things,” she said. “We all have that instinct.”
Joel, however, gives himself the nod.
“We all had competition because she won (the WCCA meet) a couple of times and I never did,” he added.
