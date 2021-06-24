Hanna Green will race for a spot in Tokyo.
The former Greater Latrobe standout and 2013 graduate will compete in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Eugene, Oregon’s Hayward Field. The trials began June 18 and will conclude on Sunday.
Green enters the trials holding the fifth-best 800 time — 1:58.19 — out of the 43 women who are competing. If Green finishes in the top three, she will move on to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, which begin July 23.
The first-round of the 800 trials starts tonight at 7 p.m. PST. The semi-finals are scheduled for 3:02 p.m. PST Friday, with the final set for 4:30 p.m. PST Sunday.
Green qualified for the IAAF World Outdoor Championships after finishing second at the 2019 U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a qualifying mark of 1:58.19. That came after she broke the two-minute mark with a 1:58.75 at the Prefontaine Classic. She won the 800 at the Diamond League meet in Paris later that summer, too.
This is the second Olympic trials for Green, who tried to qualify for Brazil in 2016 while she was in college at Virginia Tech. As a Hokie, Green was a six-time First-Team All-American and had three second-place finishes in the 800 at the NCAA Championships.
Green holds the indoor (2:02.13) and outdoor (2:01.17) school record in the 800 at Virginia Tech. She won gold medals in both the 800 and 1,500 at the ACC Championships and set a meet record with a time of 2:01.28 in the 800. She later captured a silver medal in the 800 at the NCAA Championships after finishing second at the NCAA indoor meet as well. She finished her career as a six-time ACC gold medalist and a six-time All-American.
Green, the daughter of Tim and Romi, was a top-five performer for the Lady Wildcats in the 400 at the state track and field meet during her junior and senior seasons and is a former WPIAL Class AAA champion. She has two sisters, Halle and Sydney and a brother Coby.
She currently lives in Eugene, Oregon, where she competes for the Nike Oregon Track Club Elite.
