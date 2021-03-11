There was a time during the current winter sports season when the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team was unsure if it would even play a game.
Now, with a 14-2 record and a section-title under their belt, the Lady Wildcats are in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals for the first time in 23 years.
Between a state-mandated three-week shutdown in December and game cancellations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and weather, this season was riddled with uncertainty.
“To come through the way they have is extremely impressive,” head coach Mark Burkardt said. “It’s just refreshing to see the smiles on their faces and the joy they are bringing to the community.”
No. 6 Greater Latrobe plays at two-time defending WPIAL champion No. 2 Chartiers Valley (21-3) in the district semifinals, 6 p.m. tonight.
The Lady Colts notched a state record earlier this season, winning their 63rd game in a row with a 91-39 rout of Gateway. It marked the state’s longest winning streak in girls history — in any sport.
“They have five extremely good basketball players that start for them,” Burkardt said. “We’re going to see a lot of pressure. We’re going to see them try to score a lot in transition.”
Chartiers Valley reached the semifinals with a 65-47 win against No. 7 McKeesport Area on Monday. Six-foot junior Perri Page, a Columbia recruit, had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Aislin Malcolm, a 5-foot-11 junior and University of Pittsburgh recruit, added 17.
Trinity Area, the No. 1 seed in 5A, snapped Chartiers Valley’s eventual 64-game winning streak on Jan. 23 with a 49-42 victory. The Lady Colts lost two games the rest of the way, to North Allegheny, the 6A top seed, and Oakland Catholic.
Handling Chartiers Valley’s pressure will be central to Greater Latrobe’s game plan.
“We’ve seen a good bid of pressure the last couple of games,” Burkardt said.
He said section foe McKeesport Area supplied the best defensive pressure of any team the Lady Wildcats faced this season.
“I think (Chartiers Valley) probably does it as well or better than McKeesport did,” he said.
The Lady Wildcats picked up a first-round win against South Fayette and reached the semis for the first time since 1998 with a 53-48 quarterfinals victory versus No. 3 Hampton on Monday.
Six-foot-two junior Anna Raffery, the team’s top scorer, led the way with 17 points. Rachel Ridilla had 12 points, while Ava Vitula added eight. Sophomore forward Emma Blair had seven points, 18 rebounds and two decisive steals with less than 19 seconds to play, helping the Lady Wildcats to a five-point win.
Like Chartiers Valley, Greater Latrobe has played a tough non-section schedule. Both of its losses came against WPIAL semifinalists: Woodland Hills and Upper St. Clair, the No. 2 seed in Class 6A.
The Lady Wildcats finished atop Section 4 with a 9-1 record. A two-point win against No. 5 Woodland Hills in the regular-season finale sealed Greater Latrobe’s first section title in 14 years.
“I thought it was a tough schedule overall,” Burkardt said. “I thought our section was one of the more difficult sections in 5A. I thought that would get us playoff ready. Most of our exhibition games were playoff teams, also.”
Chartiers Valley sports the WPIAL’s second highest scoring average at 65.2 points a game — behind only Trinity Area — while allowing 38.3 a game. Greater Latrobe averages 51.3 while giving up 41.3.
The storyline of Greater Latrobe’s season has been its ability to win close games in the clutch. The Lady Wildcats are 7-0 in games won by fewer than six points.
That’s a testament to the team’s “starting eight” players — as Burkardt calls them, referring to a variety of starting lineups the Lady Wildcats put out this season.
“Like any season, there were ups and downs,” Burkardt said. “We used a number of different lineups, trying to play on our strengths. The girls have been resilient for that. … Seeing the elation that they had the last three games was very satisfying.”
Burkardt looks forward to the opportunity of reaching the WPIAL finals for the first time in program history.
“If you look at it now, we’re in the final four,” he said. “People were talking about rankings during the year, and we weren’t ranked. I said that’s fine with me. I always knew we were one of the best four teams in 5A. I think they did, too, and we just had to prove it to everybody.”
