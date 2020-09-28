Hamacher Contracting and Army-Navy picked up victories in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball play during the weekend.
Hamacher downed Dairy Queen for its first win of the season, while Army-Navy defeated Redinger and Sons in a pair of weekend games.
Hamacher 7,
Dairy Queen 4
Hamacher Contracting came alive in the later innings for a three-run victory against Dairy Queen.
The game was tied, 3-3, until Hamacher (1-4-1) scored the next three runs for a four-run advantage.
Peyton Chismar led Hamacher at the plate with three hits, including a double and two runs scored. Tyler Samide singled twice and scored, while Brady Angus added a hit and two runs. Ryan Karaschak also singled and scored for Hamacher, which scored seven runs on eight hits.
Cole Krehlik guided Dairy Queen (0-5) at the plate with two singles and two runs. Trent Barnhardt and Damian Newsome also scored runs for Dairy Queen, which produced four runs on five hits.
Samide was the winning pitcher, while Krehlik suffered the loss with five strikeouts and zero walks.
Army-Navy 9,
Redinger 2
Army-Navy rallied from an early deficit for a seven-run victory against Redinger and Sons.
Redinger (1-4-1) led 2-1 through three innings, but Army-Navy (4-1-1) jumped ahead for good with a four-run fourth, followed by four more in the final three innings.
Quinn Hill led Army-Navy offensively with two singles and a run, while Jack Jeffrey and Jacob Cramer both singled and scored. Alek Stewart also scored twice for Army-Navy, which put up nine runs on five hits.
Darius Davis guided Redinger with two singles. Jack Stynchula also singled and scored for Redinger, which produced two runs on four hits.
Jeffrey was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and zero walks. Peyton Leg suffered the loss with two strikeouts and six walks.
Army-Navy 100 411 2 — 9 5 2Redinger 002 000 0 — 2 4 10 Doubles: None Strikeouts by: McCready-6, Basciano-3, Cramer-3, Jeffrey-2 (A); Leg-2, Davis-1, Stynchula-1 (R) Base on balls by: Cramer-1, Basciano-0, Jeffrey-0, McCready-0 (A); Leg-6, Davis-2, Stynchula-1 (R) Winning pitcher: Jeffrey (A) Losing pitcher: Leg (R)
Hamacher 210 211 0 — 7 8 2Dairy Queen 102 001 0 — 4 5 4 Doubles: Chismar (H) Strikeouts by: Smith-5, Papuga-3, Samide-0 (H); Lloyd-5, Krehlik-5; Newsome-3 (D) Base on balls by: Papuga-3, Smith-2, Samide-1 (H); Lloyd-2, Newsome-1, Krehlik-0 (D) Winning pitcher: Samide (H) Losing pitcher: Krehlik (D)
