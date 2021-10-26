A local Halloween-themed 5-mile nighttime race, called the Quarry Shack 5-miler, is planned for the Ghost Town Trail, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The plan is to showcase the Rexis branch of the trail that starts in Vintondale and goes towards Redmill. The starting point for the closed-course race is past the gate next to the old train at the Rexis trailhead. From there, participants will run 2.5 miles out, and then turn around after the Redmill Bridge.
There is an old quarry shack about 2.25 miles into the race on the left hand side going out and the right side coming back. It was also used for scenes in the movie “The Boonies.”
There is one water stop about 15 feet from the turnaround, and participants should throw their cups away in the trash across from the aid station. There will be mile markers posted and a light will be required for participants to see while running. Runners should run on the right side of the trail on the way out and back.
Price is $25 until registration closes and $30 on the day of the race. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. on the day of the race and closes at 6:15 p.m. Awards will be given for top three overall male and female, and top overall in each age group. Awards will be custom made and Halloween themed. There is a time limit of 1 hour, 30 minutes or an 18 minute per mile pace.
Pets are not permitted, headphones are allowed, and strollers are allowed, but there must be a lighting device on the stroller. Refunds, cancellations or transfers will not be offered. Halloween costumes are allowed and encouraged.
There is a Facebook events page here. https://www.facebook.com/events/365126321994122
The event sign-up is posted here. https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Vintondale/QUARRYSHACK5MILER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.