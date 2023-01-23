The Lady Rams carried a 19-12 lead at halftime, but the Red Raiders of Meyersdale Area switched up defensive strategies at the half to rally in the second half to take a nonconference 31-28 win Friday.

“They came out with a game plan to go against what was working for us,” Rams coach Emily Daugherty said. “That is all, our girls played tough the whole time. And they continued to play tough in the second half ;it is just (Meyersdale) came out with a game plan and was able to succeed with that.”

