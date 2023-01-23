The Lady Rams carried a 19-12 lead at halftime, but the Red Raiders of Meyersdale Area switched up defensive strategies at the half to rally in the second half to take a nonconference 31-28 win Friday.
“They came out with a game plan to go against what was working for us,” Rams coach Emily Daugherty said. “That is all, our girls played tough the whole time. And they continued to play tough in the second half ;it is just (Meyersdale) came out with a game plan and was able to succeed with that.”
It was a low-scoring opening quarter that saw Ligonier Valley get a 9-5 lead which it carried into the second quarter.
Misty Miller and Madison Marinchak knocked down a three-pointer apiece in the second quarter to push the Lady Rams’ lead to 19-12.
“They switched to man (defense, in the third quarter), a little pressure, it made us a little uncomfortable,” Daugherty said. “That happens. You are on sometimes and you are off sometimes ... They changed their game plan after the first half to be able to stop us; we need to be able to adjust.”
The tide started to shift toward the Red Raiders in the third quarter where they outscored the Rams 11-6.
Meyersdales defense continued to plague Ligonier Valley in the fourth quarter as the Red Raiders continued their rally to the 31-28 win.
“We need to put a game together completely, from start to finish,” Daugherty said. “We have been struggling with it all season. But this, again, was a learning experience.”
The Lady Rams will travel to Yough today for a nonsection contest set for a 7:15 p.m. start.
Deer Lakes 97, Ligonier Valley 35
Buoyed by a big 65-point first half, the Deer Lakes Lancers rolled to a 97-35 win over Ligonier Valley Rams Friday in a Class 3A, Section 3 game.
Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson had 20 points to lead all scorers.
Parker Hollick had 10 points to lead the Rams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.