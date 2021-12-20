PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Steelers’ veteran cornerback Joe Haden knew the game was over.
The returning Haden made a fourth-down stop on Tennessee Titans’ wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the final minute of the game to preserve a 19-13 victory and keep the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
“I had my heels on the first-down marker,” Haden said. “When he threw it to him, I just knew that if I tackled him and made him go backwards instead of forward, there was no way he’d be able to get the first down.”
Haden, who missed four games with a sprained foot, spent the last month watching the Steelers’ defense flail without him. Haden’s return provided a spark to a suddenly opportunistic defense, and a much-needed win.
The Steelers led 19-13 when Tennessee faced a fourth-and-7 at the Pittsburgh 16. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill found Westbrook-Ikhine at the 10, Haden closed and immediately pushed the Titans’ wide receiver backward.
The official measurement confirmed Haden’s stop and the Steelers celebrated their most significant win of the season.
“I knew he was short the whole time,” Haden said. “I felt like we got a bad spot because I had him short of the line and he had to get a yard past it, so I felt pretty confident.”
Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 in its last six games, but the Steelers remain in the mix in the underwhelming AFC North where all four teams will be separated by a half game if Cleveland beats the Las Vegas Raiders tonight.
“Every game from here on out is a playoff game,” Steelers’ DT Cam Heyward said. “Backs against the wall. We put ourselves in this situation, but we have to be ready for it. It’s not going to be perfect football, but it’s going to be playoff football. And everything’s going to count a little different.”
The Steeler defense allowed an average of 34 points in the four games without Haden, including three losses above 36 points. But Pittsburgh’s defense forced four turnovers on Sunday, including three on consecutive Tennessee possessions in the second half that allowed Pittsburgh to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit.
The Steeler offense needed all the help it could get. The Steelers managed just 168 yards of total offense, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger scored his first rushing touchdown in three years and Chris Boswell drilled four field goals – the last two more than 46 yards – to give Pittsburgh the six-point win.
“This is huge,” Roethlisberger said. “At this point in the season, we’ll take them any way we can. A lot of props to our defense for stepping up and getting us chances. We didn’t do enough on offense, but at this point in the year, you’ll take any win any way you can get it.”
The offense struggled, but Roethlisberger went 16 of 25 for 148 yards and moved past 2004 NFL draft classmate Philip Rivers for fifth in NFL history in yards passing. Roethlisberger’s 63,562 yards passing are the most by a quarterback who spent his entire career with one team.
T.J Watt led the defense with five tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
Watt now holds the single-season franchise record with 17.5 sacks, besting the previous mark of 16 held by James Harrison. He has 67 career sacks, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas for the third-most since 1982, trailing only Reggie White and older brother J.J. Watt.
T.J. Watt’s third-quarter sack gave him 17 this season, which established a new Steelers’ single-season franchise record, passing Harrison. Watt also has the third-most amount of sacks for a player in his first five seasons.
The Steelers are 7-2 when Watt plays a full game and 0-4-1 in games where he sits or is limited because of injury.
“It’s a great accomplishment with a historic franchise that we have here,” Watt said.
Pittsburgh trailed, 13-3, at halftime, but the Steelers scored four straight second-half possessions to pull ahead.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth sustained a concussion following a scary hit by Kristian Fulton and Zach Cunningham, but Roethlisberger capped the eight-play, 63-yard series with a 1-yard sneak, pulling Pittsburgh within three points, 13-10.
On the ensuing series, Steelers’ CB Cam Sutton forced a fumble, which was recovered by Haden, setting the Steelers up at the 41-yard line. The offense advanced to the 10-yard line before the series stalled and Boswell booted a 28-yard field goal to tie the game.
On the Titans’ next drive Tannehill’s pass was tipped by DE Taco Charlton and intercepted by LB Joe Schobert. Boswell’s 46-yard field goal gave Pittsburgh a 16-13 lead less than two minutes later.
Watt and Heyward recovered a fumbled snap on the Titans’ series and Boswell booted his fourth field goal, this one from 48 yards, putting Pittsburgh in front, 19-13, with less than five minutes.
The Titans ran for 202 yards, including 108 by D’Onta Foreman, controlled possession for more than 39 minutes and converted eight of 18 third downs. But Tannehill struggled to find rhythm in the passing game. Tannehill needed 23 completions to throw for 153 yards, but he was sacked four times.
Pittsburgh beat a division leader for the second time in three weeks, and all seven of the Steelers’ victories have come by eight points or less.
It wasn’t pretty early in the game.
Several Steelers’ special teams’ miscues helped the Titans take a 10-0 lead after the first quarter.
A Chester Rogers 55-yard punt return and block in the back penalty on James Pierre set up Tennessee’s first touchdown, a six-play, 25-yard series, capped by Tannehill’s 1-yard plunge.
A Pressley Harvin 32-yard punt later gave Tennessee possession at midfield and the Titans ended an 11-play, 45-yard series with Randy Bullock’s 26-yard field goal to make it a 10-0 game.
The Steeler defense helped the offense score its first points. Arthur Maulet forced a MyCole Pruitt fumble, which was recovered by Minkah Fitzpatrick. Boswell booted a 36-yard field goal five plays later.
The Titans embarked on a 19-play, 64-yard series, spanning 10:17, but only had a field goal to show for it after Bullock’s 32-yarder gave Tennessee a 13-3 lead in the final 20 seconds of the half.
The Steelers were able to overcome the 10-point deficit in the second half to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.