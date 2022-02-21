Ligonier Valley (12-10) will travel to Avonworth (15-6) tonight for a 7 p.m. tipoff and the Rams second appearance in the WPIAL 2-A playoffs in as many years.
“I’m sure there is some (butterflies), Ligonier Valley head coach Tim Gustin said. “We got a taste of the WPIAL experience last year. There weren’t that many fans, so it will be a lot different this year. It is going to be a lot different with a full gym of fans. We are excited for the opportunity.
Last year, the Rams beat Brownsville in the preliminary round before getting bumped from the playoff with a loss to South Allegheny in the first round.
Gustin feels his team is ready for a run this year.
“I hope so; we won’t know until we tip-off, but I think so,” he said. We didn’t do anything extraordinary (this past week at practice). We scouted at Avonworth; we know that they have a couple good players, so we know what their tendencies are, but we are going to do what we usually do. “
Those two players which Gustin speaks are freshman guard Rown Carmichael and senior forward Jordan Kolenda.
“They have two good scorers, Carmichael and Kolenda,” Gustin said. “They are both scoring around 20 points a game. We have to slow them down and see what we can do there. We need to limit those two and make sure they don’t get too many points. I think that is going to be the key for us.”
Gustin will look to stalwart seniors Matthew Marinchak and Jaicob Hollick to lead the Rams.
“If our seniors perform like they are capable of, if Matthew and Jacob do what they are supposed to, I think we are in good shape,” he said. “It is going to be a good game. We have very similar abilities, but I think we have a good chance of winning if we do what we can do.”
