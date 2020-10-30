Greater Latrobe’s Dylan Gustafson was voted Westmoreland Sports Network’s Player of the Week after his 208-yard rushing performance despite a 34-31 setback against Woodland Hills last Friday in a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference game.
The Wildcats’ senior also scored two touchdowns during the three-point loss. Greater Latrobe finished 1-3 in the Big East Conference and 2-4 overall.
Gustafson averaged nearly 116 rushing yards per game this season, totaling 694 yards. He led the charge during Greater Latrobe’s 29-26 victory against Connellsville Area on Oct. 9 with three touchdowns and 170 yards on 28 carries.
Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky was also nominated for Player of the Week after scoring a school-record six touchdowns during the Rams’ 53-48 victory against Shady Side Academy.
