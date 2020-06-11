Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday released a long-awaited set of guidelines for how to restart high school athletics during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
And area districts couldn’t be any more excited to begin.
The guidelines address the procedures sports organizations and teams must follow to limit the spread of COVID-19. It’s also listed as a preliminary document and will be updated as additional public health data and other information is available.
“I am just relieved that we can get going,” Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears said. “Our coaches have done an amazing job virtually and being patient. Now, it’s time to get moving.”
The PIAA made the choice on April 9 to cancel remaining winter championships and spring sports because of the pandemic, a decision that shook the foundation of high school athletics, locally and across the state.
PIAA officials always remained hopeful that fall sports could begin, as planned, with out-of-season summer activities starting on July 1. But officials continued to monitor additional information provided by the governor’s office, department of health or department of education as it relates to interscholastic athletics. The PIAA’s heat acclimatization period for football is currently set to begin on Aug. 10, while the current WPIAL first practice date for fall sports is scheduled for the following Monday, Aug. 17.
“We, as athletic directors, have been anticipating the release of return to play guidelines for several weeks,” Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller said. “There has been a lot of curiosity and speculation amongst athletic directors about how sports are going to look during a pandemic. When the NFHS released their guidance several weeks ago, it appeared as though we would not be competing in the fall.
“Under the guidance received from the commonwealth and the PIAA today, it appears we can be more optimistic about the fall season.”
The guidelines state that PIAA schools are permitted to resume in counties designated in the yellow and green phases. Any sports-related activity in yellow or green phased counties must adhere to gathering limitations — 250 people in green, and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50% of total capacity.
The decision to resume sports-related activities, including conditioning, practices and games is the discretion of the school’s governing body. Each school entity must develop and adopt an Athletics and Health Safety Plan, aligning to the PDE Preliminary Guidance for Phase Reopening of Pre-K to 12 Schools prior to conducting sports-related activities. That plan must be approved by the school district and posted on its website.
Miller said that Derry Area is about 95% complete with its plan.
“It will be ready for consideration at the June 25 board meeting,” Miller said. “I anticipate our teams rolling the following Monday or Tuesday.”
Similar work is taking place at Greater Latrobe between Mears and assistant athletic director Zac Heide.
“Zac and I have put a ton of work to making guidelines for each individual fall sport,” Mears said. “We are meeting with staff to explain expectations, so our athletes can finally get back to some normalcy, even if it’s under strict guidelines.”
Highlights of the plan center around individual skill building versus competition and limiting contact in close-contact sports. Coaches and other adults should wear face coverings at all times, and coaches and athletes must maintain appropriate social distancing, including in the field of play, locker rooms, sidelines, dugouts, benches and workout areas.
Coaches and staff must also screen and monitor athletes for COVID-19 symptoms prior to, and during games and practices. They must also bring their own water and drinks to team activities, as water coolers for sharing through disposal cups are not allowed and fixed water fountains should not be used.
Activities that increase the risk of exposure to saliva must not be allowed either, including chewing gum, spitting, licking fingers and eating sunflower seeds. Players are also discouraged from shaking hands, fist bumps or high fives, asking to limit unnecessary physical contact with teammates, athletes, coaches, officials and spectators. Equipment and personal items should be separated and not shared, and if multiple games take place at the same facility, adequate time shall be scheduled, allowing for facilities to be cleaned and disinfected.
The memo reiterated that COVID-19 is easily transmitted, particularly in group settings and it’s essential to slow the spread of the virus in order to safeguard public health and safety.
The virus can be transmitted from infected individuals even if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are mild, such as a cough. It can also be spread by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching mouth, nose or eyes.
To date, COVID-19 has infected more than 7.3 million people, causing 413,000-plus deaths. There have been nearly 2 million infections in the United States and more than 112,000 deaths in three months. The state has more than 76,000 cases and 6,000 deaths, while Westmoreland County currently has 473 infections and 38 deaths.
