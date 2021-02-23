The St. Vincent men’s basketball team dropped an 83-61 contest against Grove City on Monday in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup at the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
St. Vincent (2- 4, 2- 4) started off strong with a 13-6 lead thanks to hot shooting from behind the arc by freshmen Kaleb Fields and Corey Harden. The Wolverines (2-2, 2-2) responded with 12 unanswered points to take the lead by three, 18-15, with eight minutes left in the first half.
After back-and-forth scoring, Grove City began to widen the gap as it outscored SVC 11-4 before back-to back layups by Osyon Jones and Anthony Dillard. Fields followed with his third of five three-pointers to make the score 35-27. Grove City responded with a three of its own to end the first half, leading 38-27.
The intensity was high to the start of the second half as Grove City continued to pull ahead with a 16-9 run. Senior forward Shemar Bennett heated up as he added two layups to make the score 54-38 with 14 minutes left. After five more Wolverine baskets, a three by senior Walter Bonds made the score 64-45 with 7:30 to go in the game.
Despite the Bearcats’ efforts, Grove City kept consistent pressure and advanced its lead to to the 22-point advantage at the close of the game. The Wolverines shot 50% from the field while the Bearcats shot 32.8%.
Fields led St. Vincent with 15 points while Bennett added 12 and Nelson Etuk chipped in 7. Senior Justice Rice led Grove City with 14 points.
St. Vincent hits the road 6 p.m. Wednesday for a PAC game against Franciscan.
