The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team traveled to Grove City for a PAC match, where the Bearcats fell by a score of 3-0.
St. Vincent fell in each of the three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-18, and 32-30.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team traveled to Grove City for a PAC match, where the Bearcats fell by a score of 3-0.
St. Vincent fell in each of the three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-18, and 32-30.
Kaelyn Staples led the way for SVC with a team-high 10 kills in the match. Luciana Polk added nine kills and a team-high 28 digs, while also adding one service ace. Carly Augustine finished the match with six kills, 13 digs, and a team-best 20 assists. Stacie Ramos added 22 digs and two assists, while Vivian Poach scored 13 assists.
The Bearcats trailed for most of the first set. Grove City opened up to a quick 7-1 lead in the match. The Wolverines continued on the attack, increasing their lead to 15-7. St. Vincent cut the Grove City lead to five at 20-15 but the Wolverines responded, scoring five of the final seven points to win set one (25-17), taking a 1-0 lead in the match.
In the second set, SVC opened up to a similar result as they did in the first set, with the Wolverines opening up to a 5-1 lead. St. Vincent responded with a quick 3-0 run, cutting the lead to 5-4. Grove City scored three of the next four points, taking an 8-5 lead and then they increased that lead to 19-16 as the teams traded the next several points. The Bearcats continued to fight, but Grove City scored six of the final eight points to win the set (25-18) and take a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Bearcats held leads in the tightly contested third set. SVC opened up to a 3-0 lead and increased that lead to 7-2. Grove City went on to score six of the next seven points tying the game at 8-8. After the Bearcats scored a point to take a 9-8 lead, the Wolverines scored eight of the next nine points to take a 16-10 lead.
The Wolverines continued to pressure SVC, as the Wolverines took a 19-12 lead, destined for the three-set sweep. The Bearcats scored four in a row, followed by three in a row from the Wolverines as Grove City still led 22-16. St. Vincent slightly cut into the Wolverines’ lead, but Grove City had match point at 24-19.
SVC stormed back with five straight points, tying the match up at 24-24. The teams traded the next few points with St. Vincent holding a slight 29-28 lead in the match. Grove City scored four of the next five to win the set (32-30) and the match, 3-0.
St. Vincent will return to action on Oct. 19 when it return home to play host to Chatham. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Robert S. Carey Center.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.