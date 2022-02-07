The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team was doubled up by Grove City College, 72-36, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup Saturday at the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
Nelson Etuk and Jayven Millien each scored eight points to lead the Bearcats, while Etuk grabbed eight rebounds. Corey Harden added seven points and Dominic Jennings six.
A strong Grove City defense held SVC in check, as the Bearcats shot just 28% from the field (13-for-46), including an 0-for-9 mark on three-point attempts.
Grove City also held a commanding 59-32 edge in rebounding, with 27 offensive rebounds leading to 20 second-chance points.
Elijah White led the Wolverines with 16 points, while Luca Robinson added nine.
SVC travels to PAC foe Westminster at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
