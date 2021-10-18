Visiting Grove City College scored 20 unanswered fourth quarter points to rally for a 41-29 win against St. Vincent College at Chuck Noll Field.
The Bearcats (2-3, 3-3) led 17-7 midway through the second quarter and 24-14 in the early stages of the third before Grove City (5-1, 6-1) scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete the comeback.
In the first, SVC’s Brady Walker connected with Molayo Irefin three times and former Mount Pleasant Area standout Keith Kalp twice before capping the 10-play series with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Kaelib McElroy to give SVC a 7-0 lead.
Grove City quarterback Josh Ehst opened the ensuing drive with a 50-yard pass to Cody Gustafson and the pair hooked up again, as the Wolverines’ wide out made a one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone to tie the game.
On the next possession, Walker fired a 54-yard strike to Irefin, setting up Adam Koscielicki’s 31-yard field goal, putting SVC back in front, 10-7, early in the second.
The defense later extended the SVC lead. Joanes Polynice picked off an Ehst pass for an interception return for a touchdown, his second in three games to make it a 17-7 game.
The Wolverines answered with a touchdown. Clayton Parrish capped the 10-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 17-14 with 5:29 left in the half.
The Bearcats added to their lead on the first drive of the second half. Walker closed the series with his first rushing touchdown, a 10-yarder that gave St. Vincent a 24-14 lead with 9:23 to play in the third quarter.
Again, Grove City answered quickly, as Gustafson hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Ehst to make it a three-point game, 24-21.
Koscielicki booted a 31-yard field goal on the next series, as SVC took a 27-21 lead, but it was the last points for the Bearcats, as Grove City started its comeback.
Parrish closed the next drive with a 2-yard touchdown to give Grove City its first lead, 28-27. The Bearcats moved into Grove City territory on their next drive, but SVC turned the ball over on downs.
Grove City scored again, as Parrish capped an 8-play drive with his third touchdown of the game, a 13-yarder that increased the Wolverines’ lead to 35-27 with 3:30 to play.
The Bearcats turned it over on downs, and Grove City scored again. Parrish sealed the comeback win with his third touchdown of the quarter and fourth of the day, a 12-yard run. SVC’s Jaden Pratt blocked the extra point and returned it 98 yards for two points, but it wasn’t enough.
Walker completed 22 of 39 passes for 235 yards. Irefin set a new career high with 10 catches for 133 yards, while Kalp had five passes for 27 yards. Howard had 29 yards on eight carries.
Defensively, Kyle Coombe tallied a team-high 11 tackles, while Andrew Deaton added seven and Polynice six, to go with his 34-yard pick six. Cam Norris registered four tackles, including both of SVC’s sacks.
Parrish led Grove City with 143 yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns. Ehst completed 10 of 23 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns to Gustafson, who ended with eight receptions for 157 yards.
Parker Kilgore led Grove City’s defense with 11 tackles and broke up two passes, while R.J. Debo made seven stops, including a sack.
The Bearcats look to snap their two-game skid, 1 p.m. Saturday at Waynesburg.
