The Seton Hill football team was selected in a tie for fifth place in the PSAC West Preseason Coaches Poll, the league office announced on Thursday afternoon.

Seton Hill will report to camp this Sunday and will open their 2022 season on the road in Wheeling, WV on September 1st when they battle Wheeling University. The home opener is set for Saturday, September 17th when the Griffins host East Stroudsburg at noon. PSAC West play opens on September 24th when the Griffins travel to PSAC West preseason favorite Slippery Rock.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.