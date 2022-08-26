The Seton Hill football team was selected in a tie for fifth place in the PSAC West Preseason Coaches Poll, the league office announced on Thursday afternoon.
Seton Hill will report to camp this Sunday and will open their 2022 season on the road in Wheeling, WV on September 1st when they battle Wheeling University. The home opener is set for Saturday, September 17th when the Griffins host East Stroudsburg at noon. PSAC West play opens on September 24th when the Griffins travel to PSAC West preseason favorite Slippery Rock.
Slippery Rock and IUP been selected the favorites to win the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Football Western Division. The Rock received three of the eight possible first-place votes while the IUP Crimson Hawks finished in a tie for first with the Rock, earning three first place votes. California (PA) took the other two first place votes and were third in the poll. Gannon was selected fourth. The Griffins and Edinboro tied for the fifth place in the poll while Mercyhurst and Clarion rounded out the top eight in the west.
In the east, Shepherd was selected as the preseason favorite, earning four first place votes. Kutztown was second and earned the other four first place votes. West Chester, Shippensburg and East Stroudsburg rounded out the top five. Bloomsburg, Millersville and Lock Haven closed out the poll.
WEST (# of 1st Place Votes)
EAST (# of 1st Place Votes)
