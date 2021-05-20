As it turns out, Ligonier Valley’s softball dominance isn’t only a regular season thing.
The Lady Rams began their postseason march — their first as a WPIAL member in decades — with a bang on Wednesday afternoon. Ace pitcher Madison Griffin tossed a perfect game and Ligonier Valley scored seven times in a decisive fourth inning en route to a 12-0, five-inning victory over California Area in a WPIAL Class 2A opening-round game at Gateway High School.
“It was a total team effort,” Ligonier Valley coach Mark Zimmerman said. “We hit the ball well, we bunted well, and we slowly scored some runs and then it got it out of hand a little bit.”
Top-seeded Ligonier Valley improved to 17-1 overall and advances to Monday’s second round against No. 9 Neshannock at a site and time to be determined.
The Lady Rams didn’t waste any time getting their offense going against California. Griffin opened the game with double to spark a three-run first inning, and Ligonier Valley followed that up with a seven-run third and a two-run fourth to ensure the 10-run rule.
The team’s huge third inning was keyed by Haley Boyd’s bases-clearing single.
Boyd tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in three to pace the Lady Rams’ 13-hit attack. Zimmerman said the standout shortstop has taken a big leap forward as a sophomore.
“She’s been very consistent all year,” he said of Boyd. “She plays great defensively, she can run like the wind — and anybody who knows the Boyds know they all run like deer — and he’s a strong girl who takes a big cut. She’s not afraid to swing the bat.”
Ruby Wallace added three hits, two RBI and two runs for Ligonier Valley; Griffin had two hits, two runs and an RBI; Bella Vargulish had two hits and an RBI; Kailey Johnston had a hit and two RBI, and Bella Schueltz chipped in an RBI.
In all, Ligonier Valley’s top four hitters went a combined 7 for 12 on Wednesday.
“Hitting is contagious and unfortunately sometimes, errors are contagious, but when Maddie gets up there and starts the game out with a double, it gets up everyone up and moving,” Zimmerman said of Wednesday’s offensive outburst. “We put three runs up on the board in the first inning and that gets you into a good mindset.”
On the mound, Wednesday’s contest was more of the same — that is, another eye-popping performance from Griffin.
The junior pitching star notched a perfect game — her fourth of the season — with 14 strikeouts over five innings of work. She threw 45 of 58 pitches for strikes.
“You don’t set out to do it, but it happens,” Zimmerman said of Griffin’s impressive run of no-hitters and perfect games. “You take them when you get can them.”
Griffin’s season statistics read like something out of a video game: A 14-1 record, including 10 no-hitters, 12 shutouts and 225 strikeouts. In all, Griffin has allowed just five runs all season (four earned) along with just 13 hits and 24 walks in 95 innings.
“She uses both sides of the plate so well — and I think that’s been her key,” Zimmerman said of Griffin. “She mixes (her pitches) well and she can just control the corners of the strike zone, not necessarily the middle of the strike zone ... it’s not unusual, but she has a really good command of it.”
Zimmerman noted that Griffin has managed to stay humble despite her — and her team’s — massive success so far in 2021.
“She’s well grounded and has a really good work ethic,” he said. “She stays on that same even keel and she knows what she has to do. She’s the same today as she was the first day of practice.”
Up next for Ligonier Valley is Neshannock (9-5), which beat No. 8 Charleroi, 6-4, in eight innings Wednesday in a Class 2A first-round contest.
Ligonier Valley moved to District 7 after spending the previous 50 years in PIAA District 6. For the past 20 years, Ligonier Valley was a member of the Heritage Conference, where the Lady Rams won a title in 2019 but lost in the semifinals of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs later that season.
“You can’t get to the second game if you don’t win the first one,” Zimmerman said. “We went out there with the mindset that we want to win this game and move on.”
———
California Lig. Valley ab r h ab r h
Boda 2 0 0 Griffin 4 2 2 Hartley 2 0 0 Boyd 3 2 2 M Pendo 2 0 0 Johnston 2 1 1 G Pendo 2 0 0 Vargulish 3 1 2 Perok 2 0 0 Piper 2 2 1 Harkins 2 0 0 LaVale 2 0 0 Salzman 1 0 0 Wallace 3 2 3 DeFranco 1 0 0 Schueltz 3 1 1 Gillen 1 0 0 Krouse 3 1 1 Barr 0 0 0
Totals 15 0 0 Totals 25 12 13California 000 000 0 — 0 0 1Lig. Valley 307 200 0 — 12 13 0 Doubles: Griffin (LV) Triples: Boyd (LV) Strikeouts by: Griffin-14 (LV); Crick-1, Urick-1 (CA) Base on balls by: Griffin-0 (LV); Crick-1, Urick-1 (CA) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Kara Crick
