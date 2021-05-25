Madison Griffin has been so dominant in the circle for Ligonier Valley, it’s easy to forget that she led the Lady Rams at the plate during the regular season.
“She pitches so well, that’s usually what comes to the forefront,” Ligonier Valley coach Mark Zimmerman said of Griffin. “But when the pressure is on, there is nobody I’d rather see step up to the batters’ box, regardless of what I need.”
And in Monday’s WPIAL Class 2A softball quarterfinal, the standout junior provided a reminder of her hitting ability at the perfect moment, ripping a game-winning single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to push Ligonier Valley past feisty Neshannock, 1-0, at Mars Area High School.
The victory moves top-seeded Ligonier Valley (18-1) into the district semifinals and seals a PIAA tournament berth. The program last made the state playoffs in 2017 when it played in District 6, and lost against Ellwood City, 6-0, in that year’s opening round.
Next up for this version of the Lady Rams is No. 5 Shenango on Wednesday at the site and time to be announced. Shenango no-hit Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 9-0, in the other quarterfinal game played Monday at Mars Area.
Both Griffin and Neshannock freshman pitcher Abigail Measel traded zeroes through six-plus innings, with the duo combining for 25 strikeouts, until Ligonier Valley finally broke through in the bottom of the seventh.
Griffin, who finished with two hits, slapped a single to left field to bring home Ruby Wallace from third and end the No. 9 Lady Lancers’ upset bid. Wallace, who also had two hits, opened the inning with a single and advanced to third on groundouts by Bella Schueltz and Eden Krouse.
“I knew where we were in the lineup and I told (Wallace), you’ve got to get on to start the inning, we’re going to sacrifice two girls, get you to third and Maddie is going to come up and try to win this thing,” Zimmerman said. “We weren’t able to get the bunts down, but both girls ended hitting the ball to the right side and they were soft enough to get (Wallace) to third.”
After the dose of small ball, Griffin provided the exclamation point, delivering a game-winning single on an 0-2 pitch after fouling off several Measel offerings.
“You have your best player up there, that’s all you can ask for. She fought off four or five pitches and finally got one she can handle,” Zimmerman said of Griffin. “She’s not a big home run hitter, but she’s an on-base specialist — she can bunt with the best of them, she can slap with the best of them and she can swing when she has to swing.”
While Griffin did not add to her impressive run of no-hitters and perfect games on Monday, she still dazzled in the circle.
She fanned another 16 batters to increase her season total to 241 and recorded her 13th shutout. Griffith improved her record to 15-1 and has allowed five runs all season, four earned, along with 14 hits in 102 innings.
Cleanup hitter Hunter Newman had the only hit for Neshannock (10-6), a sixth-inning triple, against Griffin on the afternoon. Griffin also issued two walks, just her 26th free pass all year.
“She fought through a lot of stuff and maintained her composure and got the win for us,” he said of Griffin, who struck out the side in four separate innings and also navigated some rare action on the bases, as Neshannock batters reached second base in the second, fourth and sixth, respectively.
“They’re there for a reason and they proved it all year,” he said of Neshannock, which entered play riding a three-game win streak and beat No. 8 Charleroi Area, 6-4, in eight innings last week in a Class 2A first-round contest. “They’re a well coached team that had some really nice players and they put up a good fight.”
And no bigger of a fight than in the decisive top of the sixth.
Newman tripled to right with two outs, Gabby Perod followed with a walk and then Ali Giordano ripped a ball to the gap. Zimmerman initially thought left-fielder Cheyenne Piper had a bead on the ball but Wallace quickly came into the picture to pull in the game-saving catch.
“I thought (Piper) in left field was going to be closer to it than anybody, then all of a sudden this blur cut in front of me and Ruby caught it,” he said. “Ruby is really quick and she covered a lot of ground and made a game-saving catch, there’s no doubt about it.”
Zimmerman said his team has been trying to fine-tune its defense as the competition improves and more teams make contact with Griffin’s deep arsenal of pitches.
“We try to spend a lot of time on balls in the gaps, to take the proper angle, to try to cut down a base,” he said. “We’ve been working very hard on that and some of that work paid off.”
“Those situations are going to keep happening as we play better teams. Maddie isn’t going to strike everyone out, so we have to be prepared for whenever the ball is put in place to do the best we can with it.”
Measel gave up five hits, two walks and struck out nine over seven frames for Neshannock.
Ligonier Valley, which moved to District 7 after spending the previous 50 years in PIAA District 6, is ready for the next step in what it hopes is a district title game appearance. The Lady Rams opened the district playoffs with a 12-0 first-round win against California Area.
As for Wednesday’s opponent, Shenango, the Lady Rams got a sneak peek before Monday’s game but were mainly focused on the task at hand. Shenango starter Mia Edwards threw a no-hitter on Monday, striking out 16 OLSH batters while Leyna Mason hit a grand slam in the sixth inning.
“Did I get to see a little bit of it? Yeah. But did I really sit there and watch it? No. I saw that their pitcher did an excellent job,” Zimmerman said of Shenango. “We’re going to have to get some good work in (today) and load up Wednesday to face a very good team.”
———
Neshannock Lig. Valley ab r h ab r h
N. Nogay 3 0 0 Griffin 3 0 2 A. Nogay 3 0 0 Boyd 2 0 0 Newman 2 0 1 Johnston 3 0 0 Perod 2 0 0 Vargulish 3 0 0 Giordano 3 0 0 Piper 3 0 1 Smith 2 0 0 LaVale 3 0 0 Malizia 3 0 0 Wallace 3 1 2 Measel 3 0 0 Schueltz 2 0 0 Nativio 2 0 0 Krouse 3 0 0
Totals 23 0 1 Totals 25 1 5Neshannock 000 000 0 — 0 1 1Lig. Valley 000 000 1 — 1 5 2 Doubles: Wallace Triples: Newman Strikeouts by: Measel-9 (N); Griffin-16 (LV) Base on balls by: Measel-2 (N), Griffin-2 (LV) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Abigail Measel
