Maddie Griffin and the Lady Rams were at it again.
Griffin tossed another no-hitter and came through late offensively, as the Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team blanked Steel Valley, 2-0, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 game played Monday at Steel Valley.
Griffin threw her fourth no-hitter in six games Ligonier Valley (4-0, 6-0) has played this season. The junior ace has tossed four no-hitters and five shutouts in six games. Griffin has allowed two runs and just six hits in 38 innings pitched this season with 86 strikeouts and nine walks.
Griffin went the distance on Monday against Steel Valley, as she tossed her no-hitter, while striking out 18 of 21 batters faced and ending with zero walks. Griffin also drove in the eventual winning run in the top of the sixth inning on a hard ground ball through the left side, which glanced off the shortstop’s glove and ricocheted into foul territory, allowing two runners to score.
The teams were tied, 0-0, until Griffin’s heroics in the top of the sixth. Griffin also paced the Lady Rams at the plate with two singles and two RBI. Bella Vargulish and Cheyenne Piper both singled and scored, while Ruby Wallace also doubled for the Lady Rams, who produced to runs on seven hits.
The Lady Rams are a perfect 4-0 in section play and 6-0 overall during their return season in the WPIAL.
Ligonier Valley owns section wins against Brentwood, Seton LaSalle, Serra Catholic and now Steel Valley, in addition to exhibition victories against Punxsutawney and Belle Vernon Area. The Lady Rams have outscored the opposition 37-2 in six games this season.
Griffin has no-hit Brentwood, Punxsutawney, Belle Vernon Area and Monday against Steel Valley. She threw no-hitters in her first two games of the season, allowed her first hits in the third game against Seton LaSalle and her initial runs of the season last Friday versus Serra Catholic.
Steel Valley pitcher Kendall McConnell worked out of bases-loaded jams in three innings. McConnell pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
The Lady Rams are scheduled to host Jeannette in a home doubleheader, scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday with the second game to follow. Jeannette is 0-4 in section play and 0-6 overall. The Lady Jayhawks have been outscored 93-1 in six games this season. They scored their lone run during a 16-1 home setback against Serra Catholic earlier this month.
———
Lig. Valley 000 002 0 — 2 7 0Steel Valley 000 000 0 — 0 0 2 Doubles: Wallace (LV) Strikeouts by: Griffin-18 (LV); McConnell-5 (SV) Base on balls by: Griffin-0 (LV); McConnell-2 (SV) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Kendall McConnell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.