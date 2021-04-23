Add another one to the list.
Maddie Griffin tossed her fifth no-hitter of the season as the Ligonier Valley softball team defeated host Brentwood, 11-0, in a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 matchup on Thursday.
One of five remaining undefeated WPIAL softball teams, the Lady Rams improved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in section play.
Griffin picked up her sixth shutout in seven games, fanning 11 batters with no walks during the five-inning victory. The junior ace has allowed two runs and just six hits in 43 innings pitched this season with 87 strikeouts and nine walks.
Kailey Johnston led Ligonier Valley at the plate against Brentwood, collecting four hits, including a triple, driving in a run and scoring two. Haley Boyd had three hits, including a triple, with three RBI and three runs. Griffin tripled, doubled and singled — a home run shy of completing the cycle. She also drove in a run and crossed home twice.
Eden Krouse picked up two hits, while Jordan Hofecker and Cheyenne Piper each doubled and drove in two runs.
The Lady Rams scored three in the opening frame, adding a combined eight runs in the final two innings. Ligonier Valley produced 11 runs on 16 hits.
Kellie Bruschi suffered the loss, allowing 11 runs on 16 hits over five innings, with three strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters.
Griffin no-hit Brentwood in Ligonier Valley’s season-opening 15-0 win, striking out 9-of-10 batters she faced. The junior also tossed no-hitters against Punxsutawney, Belle Vernon Area and Steel Valley. She threw no-hitters in her first two games of the season, allowed her first hits in the third game against Seton LaSalle and her lone two runs of the season last Friday versus Serra Catholic.
The Lady Rams received a pair of forfeit victories as the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 home doubleheader against Jeannette was canceled on Tuesday. The games will not be rescheduled.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Mount Pleasant Area in an exhibition, 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Vikings are 3-1 in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 and 8-2 overall. Mount Pleasant Area lost in the WPIAL Class 3A championship during the 2018-19. The Lady Vikings captured a state title during the 2016-17 season.
———
Lig. Valley 300 350 0 — 11 16 1Brentwood 000 000 0 — 0 0 0 Doubles: Griffin, Hofecker, Piper (LV) Triples: Boyd, Griffin, Johnston (LV) Strikeouts by: Griffin-11 (LV); Bruschi-3 (B) Base on balls by: Griffin-0 (LV); Bruschi-2 (B) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Kellie Bruschi
