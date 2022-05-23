Madison Griffin has had quite an accomplished career on the Ligonier Valley High School softball team, to say the least. The Youngstown State University recruit has continually shined on the field for the Lady Rams, perfecting her game during each and every contest.
When she threw a perfect game this season — 21 straight strike-outs as her team faced Seton LaSalle, the Pittsburgh Pirates organization noticed. Because of the feat, Griffin was asked to throw the celebratory first pitch for the Pirates.
That happening took place on Sunday as the Pirates hosted the Cardinals, and Griffin was joined by 100 members of the Ligonier Valley family who attended the game to watch her throw the pitch.
Not to mention, Griffin had to throw the pitch with her left hand. In an unfortunate fluke situation a few weeks ago, she broke her throwing hand while the team played at Apollo-Ridge. She’s been out ever since, and the Lady Rams suffered a tough 1-0 WPIAL playoff loss on Wednesday to Bentworth without their senior leader.
“It was really cool to throw the first pitch,” said Griffin. “I was shocked at how small the field looks when you are actually standing on it. It was really cool to meet some of the people who are behind the scenes at the game. The Parrot gave me a kiss on the hand. My pitch was a decent pitch, probably not a strike, but what do you expect when you are throwing with your non-dominant hand.”
Reflecting on being asked to throw the pitch, Griffin added: “It was really cool. It was youth day, so they could have asked any area athlete to do it, and they asked me. I thought it was cool they asked a softball player and not a baseball player. I think softball has been making a lot of strides, being on ESPN+ now and having a professional league. It was cool for me to be there to throw the first pitch as a softball player, as well — for the sport, and for me, too.”
While her season and career are over at Ligonier Valley, Griffin is looking ahead. “There is always going to be that bittersweet feeling of my season ending, but I’m going on to do bigger and better things at college,” she said. “When I found out my hand was broken, I obviously couldn’t do much about it. When I found out I couldn’t play, they said 4-6 weeks and I was going to try to push the envelope and get to play on June 6, if possible. I pretty much said if I can’t physically be on the field with them, I am going to mentally be on the field with them, and I did that last Wednesday. I was yelling out plays, trying to keep Cheyenne (Piper) calmed down and in the game, as well.”
Griffin said as much as she has enjoyed her LV experience, she is ready for the college level. Well-known for her seriousness and “in the zone” game mode, she is expected to thrive.
“I am looking forward to the culture at YSU,” she enthused. “As much as I loved the culture at LV, I am going to like the culture at Youngstown State, the competitive drive of everyone on the team will be a big thing for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.