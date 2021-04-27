Maddie Griffin and the Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team rebounded from its first loss of the season in a big way.
Griffin tossed a perfect game and the Lady Rams routed Apollo-Ridge, 8-0, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 game played Monday at Friendship Park.
On Friday, Griffin and the Lady Rams weren’t able to overcome 11 freebies – five walks and six hit-batsmen – and lost for the first time this season, 3-1, against visiting Mount Pleasant Area during an exhibition home game.
She didn’t make a mistake on Monday against Apollo-Ridge.
Griffin was perfect against the similarly-named Lady Vikings on Monday, as she tossed a perfect game, without allowing a run, hit, or walk. Griffin also struck out 16 of the 21 batters she faced.
Griffin tossed her first seven-inning perfect game of the season, but she’s no stranger to shutouts and no-hitters.
Griffin threw her sixth no-hitter and seventh shutout in nine games played on Monday. She has allowed just five runs on 10 hits with 14 walks, and seven hit-batsmen this season. Griffin has 131 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched this season, an average of a little more than 14 per game.
The only time Griffin has allowed runs came in last Friday’s home loss against Mount Pleasant Area and a five-run home win against Serra Catholic. She’s given up hits in just three of nine games played, contests against the Lady Vikings and Serra Catholic, in addition to a game against Seton LaSalle.
The Lady Rams have outscored the opposition 57-5 in nine games. They stayed perfect at 8-0 in the section and 10-1 overall with a win against Apollo-Ridge, the second-place team in the section. The Lady Vikings entered the game against Ligonier Valley with six straight wins, outscoring the opposition by a 78-14 margin during that span.
Griffin and the Lady Rams shut down the Lady Vikings on Monday.
Ligonier Valley scored one run in the bottom of the first, twice in the second and another in the third for a 4-0 lead. The Lady Rams added a run in the bottom of the fifth and set the final with a three-run sixth.
Griffin helped herself at the plate with two hits, including a double, a run, and two RBI, while Haley Boyd singled twice and scored three runs. Kailey Johnston tripled, scored twice and drove in a pair, while Cheyenne Piper singled and added two RBI. Ruby Wallace also doubled and scored for the Lady Rams, who scored eight runs on seven hits.
Boyd drew a walk in the first inning and later scored on a passed ball, following another free pass and a single. That was more than enough for Griffin and the Lady Rams.
Apollo-Ridge pitcher Casey Weightman gave up eight runs, three earned, on seven hits with five strikeouts, three walks and a hit-batsmen in six innings.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to visit Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m. Wednesday, one of three teams to pick up a hit against Griffin. The Lady Rams have two exhibitions later this week and section games against Steel Valley and Serra Catholic before a rematch at Apollo-Ridge on May 8.
———
Ap.-Ridge 000 000 0 — 0 0 3Lig. Valley 121 013 x — 8 7 0 Doubles: Griffin, Wallace (LV) Triples: Johnston (LV) Strikeouts by: Griffin-16 (LV); Weightman-5 (A-R) Base on balls by: Griffin-0 (LV); Weightman-3 (A-R) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Casey Weightman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.