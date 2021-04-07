Another game, another no-hitter for Madison Griffin and the Ligonier Valley girls softball team.
Griffin and the Lady Rams blanked Punxsutawney, 6-0, during an exhibition game played Tuesday at Punxsutawney.
Griffin pitched a complete game in the victory, as she didn’t allow a hit and struck out 12 batters, while only giving up three walks. Griffin, who singled twice and scored two runs offensively against Punxsutawney, also tossed a no-hitter in the Lady Rams’ return to the WPIAL after more than five decades. Ligonier Valley has outscored the opposition 21-0 and outhit opponents, 18-0, in two games.
Griffin struck out nine of 10 batters she faced in a 15-0 home section rout of Brentwood about a week ago. She also singled and scored three runs in that game, as Ligonier Valley returned to the WPIAL after spending the previous 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6 — the last 20 as a member of the Heritage Conference.
Ligonier Valley scored a run in the top of the third and piled on five more runs in the fifth for the eventual six-run victory on Tuesday against Punxsutawney.
Kailey Johnston paced the Ligonier Valley attack with three hits, including a double and a run, while Bella Vargulish singled twice, scored, and drove in a pair. Haley Boyd singled and scored and finished with a RBI for the Lady Rams, who pounded out six runs on eight hits.
Elliott Ferrent suffered the loss for Punxsutawney. She allowed six earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
Ligonier Valley (1-0, 2-0) is scheduled to host Seton-LaSalle in a section game on Friday. A previously-scheduled game against Apollo-Ridge, set for today, was postponed because of a coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure at Apollo-Ridge.
———
Lig. Valley 001 050 0 — 6 8 2Punxstwny 000 000 0 — 0 0 0 Doubles: Johnston (LV) Strikeouts by: Griffin-12 (LV); Ferrent-3, Toven-6 (P) Base on balls by: Griffin-3 (LV); Ferrent-3, Toven-0 (P) Winning pitcher: Madison Griffin Losing pitcher: Elliott Ferrent
