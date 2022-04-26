Maddie Griffin added to her perfect-game tally Monday, pitching her first of the 2021-22 season against Seton LaSalle for 3-0, Class 2A, Section 2 win.
It is the second perfect pitched game for the Rams this season. Cheyenne Piper pitched a perfect game in early April.
Griffin struck out all 21 batters she faced en route to the perfect game. On a pitch count of 78, Griffin hit the strike zone 83% of the time.
She surrendered no runs on zero hits over seven innings, walking none.
Griffin led on the offensive side too; she went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Rams in hits.
Ligonier Valley’s big inning came in the the bottom-of-the-sixth inning, where it posted all three of its runs.
The only extra-base hit in the game belonged to Lyla Barr, a triple.
The Rams move to 7-2 overall and 6-0 in section play.
Ligonier Valley will travel to Brentwood today for another Class 2A, Section 2 game.
–––––
SLS 0 Lig. Valley 3
ab r h ab r h
Williams 3 0 0 Griffin 3 1 1 Barton 3 0 0 Piper 2 1 0 Schidlmeier 3 0 0 Foust 2 0 0 Ferrieri 2 0 0 LaVale 1 0 0 Xenakis 2 0 0 Barr 3 0 1 Baker 2 0 0 Bizup 3 0 0 Kuisis 2 0 0 Dowden 2 0 0 Wallace 2 0 0 Plummer 2 1 1
T
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.