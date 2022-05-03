It has been quite the last week for Maddie Griffin, a perfect game, a no-hitter and a shutout. She continued the trend Monday pitching another no-hitter this time against visiting Serra Catholic as the Rams blanked the Eagles 2-0 in a Class 2A, Section 2 game for Ligonier Valley’s senior night.
The only runs of the game came in the bottom-of-the-third inning when Payton LaVale singled a grounder to centerfield; the hit scored Griffin and Cheyenne Piper putting the Rams up 2-0.
On the mound, Griffin struck out 13 and walked one as she went the distance for the Rams. She threw 81 pitches and hit the strike zone 67% of those pitches.
The Rams have already clinched their section and berth in the playoffs. The win moves Ligonier Valley to 11-3 overall and a perfect 10-0 in the section.
Ligonier Valley will next travel Wednesday to Jeannette for another Class 2A, Section 2 contest.
