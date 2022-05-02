Ligonier Valley’s Maddie Griffin continues to shine on the mound, this time pitching a shutout, 12-0, against visiting Brentwood on Friday in Class 2A, Section 2 contest.
Griffin has pitched a perfect game, a no-hitter and against the Spartans, she held them scoreless, allowing only two hits and walking no one. She had pitch count of 73 and hit the strike zone on 71% of her pitches.
LV’s Cheyenne Piper had a grand slam in the fifth inning. Piper went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Payton LaVale hit a home run for Ligonier Valley in the fourth inning; it, also, scored Sydnee Foust.
Ligonier Valley collected 16 hits. LaVale, Piper, Griffin, Lyla Barr, and Neve Dowden each had multiple hits. Griffin, Piper, and Barr each collected three hits to lead the Rams.
