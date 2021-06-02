NORTH HUNTINGDON — Maddie Griffin and the Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team would like another shot at Shenango in the state playoffs.
Until then, the Lady Rams will have to settle for third place in the WPIAL, and an upcoming opportunity at school history.
Griffin and top-seeded Ligonier Valley took care of No. 3 Frazier — the defending 2019 Class 2A state champion — with another shutout, as the Lady Rams picked up a 4-0 victory during the WPIAL Class 2A third-place consolation game Tuesday at Norwin Senior High School.
“Obviously, you want to try for the best seeding you can get, so we said this game is important for a couple of reasons,” Ligonier Valley coach Mark Zimmerman said. “It’s important for seeding, but you’re also playing a quality team that won a state championship, and has made a lot of noise for a lot of years.
“So, you just want to go out and see where you stack up against some of those teams.”
So far, so good for the Lady Rams, who finished top three in Class 2A, and reached the state playoffs during their first season in the WPIAL after spending the last 50 years as a member of District 6. Ligonier Valley (19-2) stumbled in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinal against Shenango, but the Lady Rams are seeking redemption in the state playoffs.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to open the PIAA Class 2A state playoffs against District 10 champion Sharpsville — a half-hour drive from Shenango — on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
“Obviously, we wanted to win (on Tuesday),” Griffin said. “I didn’t care who we were playing either way. Personally, I wanted to play Shenango again. But playing the District 10 champion … it really doesn’t matter to me.”
No. 5 Shenango will compete against second-seeded Laurel for the WPIAL Class 2A championship on Thursday at California University of Pennsylvania. If the Lady Wildcats win the WPIAL title, the earliest they could face Ligonier Valley would be the state semifinals. If they lose on Thursday, the two potentially could clash again earlier in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.
Zimmerman said the Lady Rams have to take care of business, but they would welcome another meeting with Shenango if the opportunity presents itself.
“The entire team wants another shot,” Griffin said.
Particularly Griffin, who allowed three unearned runs, but she didn’t give up a hit in that game against Shenango.
During a key play early in that game, Griffin induced a weakly hit popup between the circle and home plate. She lunged forward to make the catch, but backspin on the ball prevented her from hanging on, and the batter already reached first base by the time Griffin gathered the ball. Griffin saw an opportunity to record the final out at second base, but she made an errant throw and the ball rolled to the centerfield fence, allowing all three runners to score.
“It’s not so much anger, as in trying to make up for it,” Griffin said. “I feel really bad about what happened. No one else was involved. It was my fault.”
Zimmerman didn’t blame his junior ace during the loss in the semifinals, which took place across two days at Mars Area High School because of inclement weather.
“It was a two-stage game because we were rained out, and then we went home, and came back, and finished,” Zimmerman said. “I told her that it was early and we have a lot of at bats left. In the last four innings, I thought we did really well and we beat them, 1-0.”
That gives the Lady Rams hope if the teams happen to meet down the line.
“They came right back the next day and we put in a good practice,” Zimmerman said. “We had the girls where we wanted them, we just didn’t get the hits. It wasn’t crushing or anything. They understood what happened.”
And they took care of business on Tuesday against No. 3 Frazier. Griffin and the Lady Rams intend to continue to do the same throughout the state playoffs.
“No one has ever won a state championship at our school,” Griffin said. “Not one team. We’ve always wanted to be the first. We’re trying to make history, and states is always the goal.”
Griffin and the Lady Rams are well on their way.
Ligonier Valley last made the state playoffs in 2017 when the Lady Rams played in District 6 and lost against Ellwood City, 6-0, in the opening round that season. The Lady Rams advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs twice since 2010. The Lady Rams lost against Riverside, the WPIAL champion, in 2013, and they fell against District 4 champion Montgomery in 2010.
Griffin hopes to carry the Lady Rams through the state playoffs this season. She threw her 15th shutout of the year on Tuesday against Frazier. Griffin, who has four perfect games and 11 no hitters, fanned 13 batters on Tuesday, increasing her season strikeout total to 267 in 116 innings. She has allowed just eight runs all season — four earned — along with 16 hits in 18 games.
“Maddie looked pretty good,” Zimmerman said. “She wasn’t feeling her best, but she’s very aggressive and she knows exactly where she’s at. She can tough it out.”
Griffin allowed just two hits and walked two batters on Tuesday, as four baserunners reached. She’s only allowed two hits or more — with a season-high of four — in five of 19 games played this season, including Tuesday’s win.
“No one should hit,” Griffin said. “That’s the expectation. That’s what it should be.”
Griffin had plenty of support, as the Lady Rams pounded out four runs on eight hits — more than one run on six hits generated against Shenango. Griffin is fine with one just run of support, but she’d rather take Tuesday’s output.
“The goal is always more than one run,” Griffin said. “You play a lot looser with more than one run.”
Three players, including Griffin, tallied two hits to pace the Lady Rams offensively.
Haley Boyd had two hits, including a double and a run, while Griffin singled twice and scored two times. Bella Vargulish also contributed two singles and a run for the Lady Rams.
Ligonier Valley opened the scoring in the bottom of the first before adding two runs in the third and one more in the fifth to set the final.
“We try to manufacture runs however we can,” Zimmerman said. “If we’re going to bunt, we’ll bunt, if we slap, we’ll slap, and once we get a couple girls on, we’ll get them in scoring position and get a run. We’re not interested in scoring three or four an inning, but if we do, that’s fine. If we get one or two, and we get to the fifth inning with six or seven runs, we’ll feel pretty confident about ourselves.”
Griffin led off the game with a base hit to left field and Boyd followed with a bunt single. A Vargulish one-out single up the middle plated Griffin for the first run of the game.
In the third, Boyd ripped a one-out double to the right field fence and Varguish drove her home with two outs. Jordan Hofecker singled in Vargulish with two outs, giving the Lady Rams a 3-0 lead, but Cheyenne Piper, who singled earlier in the inning, was caught on the basepaths to end the inning.
That was more than enough for Griffin. She induced a ground out back to herself in the game’s first at bat, and then struck out the next eight batters before another grounder to herself again in the top of the fourth. A two-out walk in the fourth to Victoria Washinksi gave Frazier its first baserunner, but she was caught stealing to end the inning.
Washinksi had a hit and a walk, while Riley Evans doubled in the fifth and Skylar Hone drew a walk for Frazier’s lone baserunners of the game. Hone and Washinksi both advanced to third with two outs, but Griffin easily got out of the jam both times with strikeouts. Nicole Palmer took the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six complete.
Ligonier Valley scored its final run in the fifth inning.
Griffin led off with a single, advanced to second on Boyd’s walk and third when Vargulish reached on an error. Piper plated Griffin with a sacrifice fly, but the inning ended when Boyd was thrown out at third.
“We left some girls on base that maybe we shouldn’t have left on base,” Zimmerman said. “We didn’t come up with some really good at bats, but all-in-all we won, so we’ll move on.”
And that’s most important to Ligonier Valley, particularly with the Lady Rams entering the upcoming state playoffs.
“It’s just the start of the run, whether you’re the favorite or the underdog, it doesn’t matter,” Zimmerman said. “We’re going to worry about playing the first game, then if we get through, we’ll take a look and see who we play in the second game. It’s the first team to win four that’s going to be happy.”
Frazier Lig. Valley ab r h ab r h
Hartman 3 0 0 Griffin 3 2 2 Bednar 3 0 0 Boyd 2 1 2 Washinski 2 0 1 Johnston 3 0 0 Evans 3 0 1 Vargulish 3 1 2 Warnick 3 0 0 Piper 2 0 1 Felsher 3 0 0 Hofecker 3 0 1 Scott 2 0 0 Wallace 3 0 0 Domonkos 2 0 0 Schueltz 3 0 0 Hone 1 0 0 Krouse 2 0 0 Palmer 0 0 0
Totals 22 0 2 Totals 24 4 8Frazier 000 000 0 — 0 2 1Lig. Valley 102 010 x — 4 8 0 Doubles: Boyd (LV); Evans (F) Strikeouts by: Griffin-13 (LV); Palmer-5 (F) Base on balls by: Griffin-2 (LV); Palmer-1 (F) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Nicole Palmer
