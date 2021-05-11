Maddie Griffin and the Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team is ready for the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
The Lady Rams stepped out of conference, but the result remained the same as Ligonier Valley took it to its WPIAL Class 5A opponent, Chartiers Valley, with a 5-0 victory on Monday at Friendship Park.
The Lady Rams recognized their five seniors, Jordan Hofecker, Kailey Johnston, Eden Krouse, Bella Schueltz and Bella Vargulish and celebrated by closing the regular season 15-1 overall.
The Lady Rams currently do not have any exhibition games scheduled for this week. This past weekend, they capped off a perfect 11-0 mark in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play in the Lady Rams’ return to the WPIAL after spending the previous 50 years as a member of the PIAA District 6, including the last 20 as a member of the Heritage Conference.
Ligonier Valley wrapped up the section championship last week, as the Lady Rams are heading to the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season. They won the Heritage Conference crown in 2019, but fell in the semifinals of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs during that season.
Ligonier Valley has scored 102 runs in 14 total games played this season, and the Lady Rams have allowed just five runs. In nine contested section games, the Lady Rams outscored the opposition, 72-2.
Griffin, the Lady Rams’ junior ace, allowed one hit, but she was still dominant on Monday against Chartiers Valley. She allowed zero runs on that one hit against Chartiers Valley with 16 strikeouts, one walk and one hit-batsmen in a complete-game effort. Chartiers Valley, which is 9-2 in its section, fell to 10-6 overall.
Griffin has still thrown eight no-hitters this season, 11 shutouts and one seven-inning perfect game in 13 games pitched this season. Griffin has allowed just five runs — four earned — on 13 hits with 20 walks, and 10 hit-batsmen this year. Griffin has 193 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched this season, an average of almost 15 per game.
Griffin helped herself offensively on Monday with four hits, including a double and two runs, while Schueltz singled twice and drove in a run. Haley Boyd tripled, scored and drove in a run, while Johnston singled, scored and picked up a RBI for the Lady Rams, who pounded out five runs on 12 hits.
Ligonier Valley scored one run in the bottom of the first and added insurance for Griffin in the fifth, making it a 2-0 game. The Lady Rams capped it off with a three-run sixth.
Maddie Crump had the lone hit for Chartiers Valley, a triple. She also took the defeat in the circle, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and four walks in five-plus innings.
———
Char. Valley Lig. Valley ab r h ab r h
Crump 3 0 1 Griffin 4 2 4 Prosperi 3 0 0 Boyd 4 1 1 Kinchngtn 3 0 0 Johnston 3 1 1 Welsh 2 0 0 Vargulish 3 0 1 Maga 2 0 0 Piper 2 1 0 Mangan 3 0 0 LaVale 4 0 1 Boneystle 2 0 0 Wallace 2 0 1 Gaulazzi 2 0 0 Schueltz 3 0 2 DeSalle 1 0 0 Krouse 3 0 1 Mangan 1 0 0 Weitzel 0 0 0 Celmo 0 0 0
Totals 22 0 1 Totals 28 5 12Char. Valley 000 000 0 — 0 1 1Lig. Valley 100 013 x — 5 12 1 Doubles: Griffin (LV) Triples: Boyd (LV); Crump (CV) Strikeouts by: Griffin-16 (LV); Crump-5, Boneysteele-0 (CV) Base on balls by: Griffin-1 (LV); Crump-4, Boneysteele-1 (CV) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Maddie Crump
