Derry Area wrestling coach Mike Weinell felt his Trojans let one slip away.
Derry Area led throughout the majority of the match, but Greensburg Salem rallied for a 39-27 victory during an exhibition, which took place Friday night at Greensburg Salem.
“We knew going in, if we don’t get pinned, we win the match,” Weinell said. “Basically, they pinned us in every match except for one. It was a good match the whole way through, it was back-and-forth and we had a legitimate shot to win it, but they just beat us.”
The Trojans (2-0, 2-1) opened their season with a pair of WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B victories against Elizabeth Forward and Southmoreland last week before stepping out of sub-section action to square off against Greensburg Salem on Friday. The Golden Lions are a Class 3A team, in the same sub-section as teams like Greater Latrobe, Hempfield Area and Norwin.
“The only difference between (Class) 3A and (Class) 2A is that there’s more (team) depth in 3A,” Weinell said. “The biggest difference is depth. They have more kids to pull from. We like to wrestle (teams like Greensburg Salem) because they’re close and they’re in our area. We wrestle them at counties, we wrestle them at Powerade … really there’s no difference.”
And the Trojans battled with the Class 3A Golden Lions. The match started at 106 pounds and Derry Area held the lead until Greensburg Salem tied it, 18-18, after the 145-pound bout. Greensburg Salem briefly held the advantage, 24-21, but Derry Area jumped in front, 27-24, with three matches to go.
That’s when the Golden Lions pulled away with the final three wins of the night to cement the final.
“The match was up for grabs the whole way through,” Weinell said. “There were a couple ties and lead changes back and forth … it really was a great match. Everybody lined up well with each other. It’s just that they got the pins when it counted.”
Charlie Banks and Eric Catone scored pinfall victories for the Trojans. Banks pinned Kaidyn Gonder at 126 pounds and Catone picked up a fall against Cooper Phillips in 2:37 at 172 pounds. Ty Cymmerman recorded a 9-2 decision against Colt Rubrecht at 152 pounds, while Dylan Kilm (106) and Xavier Merlin (120) both won by forfeit for the Trojans.
Greensburg Salem earned seven victories, including a forfeit. Five of the Golden Lions’ six match victories came by pinfall.
“It was frustrating, but we wrestled really well,” Weinell said. “Greensburg Salem is a good team. They wanted it more than we did.”
Derry Area held an 18-0 lead after a pair of forfeits and Banks’ pinfall victory against Gonder. Greensburg Salem landed a forfeit and a pair of pins – Cody Kaufman over Lucid Jackson at 138 and Trevor Swartz against Nick Reeping at 145 – to tie the match.
Ty Cymmerman’s decision gave the Trojans a 21-18 lead, but Luke Willet pinned Connor Lucas at 160 pounds to put the Golden Lions back in front. Catone leapfrogged the Trojans into the lead with his pin against Phillips at 172 pounds before the Golden Lions won the final three bouts. Christian McChesney defeated Nathan Barkley, 5-2, at 189 pounds, while Caleb Chismar and Seth Parsley each got pins for the Golden Lions at 215 and 285 pounds, respectively against Brayden Mickinac and Noah Cymmerman.
Weinell said the Trojans held a practice after the match on Friday night.
“We weren’t conditioned enough to win that match,” Weinell said. “That’s what we’ve been struggling with, just our conditioning. For some reason, they were better than us later in the match and our kids just got tired and they got pinned. If we’re conditioned, we win some of those matches.
“We came back home and we practiced until about 9:30 that night. If we’re out of shape and we’re not conditioned, that’s on me and I’m going to change it if I have to.”
Weinell hopes the extra work pays off, as the Trojans square off against backyard rival Greater Latrobe during a 7 p.m. exhibition tonight at Greater Latrobe.
Weinell is excited to go head-to-head with Wildcats’ coach Mark Mears. Mears is in his first year back coaching the Wildcats, but he previously experienced success at Mount Pleasant Area, leading the Vikings to three WPIAL team wrestling championships and three top-four efforts in the team state tournament.
Weinell, who has four children with his wife Suzette, took his oldest son, Cody, to Mears’ “Countryside Kids,” USA Wrestling Club when he was younger.
“(Mears) was someone I looked up to and it’s kind of cool to get to coach against him now,” Weinell said. “I just think he’s a good guy and I thought he did a great job at Mount Pleasant, and he was someone I could go to when I needed something.
“The match … it’s going to be a Latrobe-Derry match. It’s local boys wrestling each other and that’s honestly the way it should be whether it’s triple-A or double-A. We’re just looking to battle.”
———
GBG. SALEM 39,
DERRY AREA 27
106 – Dylan Klim (DA) won by forfeit
113 – No match
120 – Xavier Merlin (DA) won by forfeit
126 – Charlie Banks (DA) p. Kaidyn Gonder, 5:34
132 – Trent Lenhart (GS) won by forfeit
138 – Cody Kaufman (GS) p. Lucid Jackson, 3:20
145 – Trevor Swartz (GS) p. Nick Reeping, 1:28
152 – Ty Cymmerman (DA) d. Colt Rubrecht, 9-2
160 – Luke Willet (GS) p. Connor Lucas, 1:59
172 – Eric Catone (DA) p. Cooper Phillips, 2:37
189 – Christian McChesney (GS) d. Nathan Barkley, 5-2
215 – Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Brayden Mickinac, 4:14
285 – Seth Parsley (GS) p. Noah Cymmerman, 1:07
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.