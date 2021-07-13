The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg announced on Monday the hiring of former Greensburg Salem basketball standout Chris Klimchock as the head coach of its men’s basketball program.
Klimchock, the son of Greensburg Salem girls’ coach Rick Klimchock, is no stranger to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC), as he spent the last five seasons as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Penn State Behrend under veteran coach Dave Niland.
“I would like to thank Jeromy Yetter, and the entire search committee for giving me the incredible opportunity to come back to my hometown and lead such a wonderful group of young men,” Klimchock said. “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Pitt-Greensburg community. I look forward to building on the success of the program and developing our young men both on and off the court.”
While at Penn State-Behrend, Klimchock helped guide the Lions to three-consecutive AMCC Tournament Championship appearances as well as the 2019 AMCC Title. During his five seasons in Erie, Klimchock helped lead Penn State-Behrend to a 20-win campaign in all four years.
“We would like to welcome Chris to the Pitt-Greensburg community and back home to Greensburg,” said Yetter, the Director of Athletics at Pitt-Greensburg. “I am extremely excited to have Chris lead our men’s basketball program. From the start of the search Chris rose to the top with his qualifications and experiences. Over the last several years I have been able to watch Chris grow in this profession as an assistant at Penn State-Behrend and there is no doubt that he is a rising star in the coaching profession.”
Prior to Penn State-Behrend, Klimchock worked two seasons as an assistant coach at Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, as well as a student assistant at St. Vincent College, his alma mater. Klimchock also has worked various basketball camps and served on the Hoop Group Elite Staff at Albright College.
Klimchock played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Edinboro University where he appeared in 51 career games and was a three-time PSAC Freshman of the Week before transferring to St. Vincent College for his final two seasons. At SVC, Klimchock was a two-year starter, captain, and First Team All-PAC selection during his senior season as he helped guide the Bearcats to the 2013 PAC Tournament Championship and a berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Klimchock graduated from St. Vincent College with his bachelor’s degree in psychology and went on to earn a master’s degree in organizational and professional communication from Regis in 2016 as well as another master’s degree in business administration from Penn State Behrend in 2018.
