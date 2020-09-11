Greensburg Salem edged out the Derry Area girls tennis team, 3-2, during a WPIAL Section 1-AA match at Derry Area.
Tara Perry earned the lone singles win for Derry Area, while Bella David and Danielle Dominick won in doubles play for the Lady Trojans. Tara Perry defeated Josie Beckerleg, 6-4, 7-5 at second singles.
“Tara finally started hitting her spots on the court,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “She moved her opponent left to right and front to back, while playing very strategic tennis. It was a good win for Tara. It will boost her confidence as we move forward into our season.”
David and Dominick topped Julians Stabile and Angela Kobuck, 6-3, 6-4, at second doubles.
“It was a great performance,” Tom Perry said. “Bella and Danielle really played well together and hit some phenomenal shots at crucial times to secure a straight set victory in a match that was much closer than indicated. The two of them dominated the match at just the right times and won every big point through the match.”
Paige Storkel defeated Derry Area’s Leah Perry, 6-4, 6-1, at first singles, while Chelsea Stabile, of Greensburg Salem, beat Elizabeth Kott in a tightly-contested, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4, match at third singles. Gina Slavinsky and Loren Hans also beat Allison Johnston and Emily Main, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5, at first doubles.
Derry Area will host Valley in another section contest on Monday. Then, the Lady Trojans will prepare for the WPIAL Section 1-AA Singles Tournament next Wednesday and Thursday.
———
GREENSBURG SALEM 3,
DERRY AREA 2
SINGLES — Paige Storkel (GS) d. Leah Perry, 6-4, 6-1; Tara Perry (DA) d. Josie Beckerleg, 6-4, 7-5; Chelsea Stabile (GS) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.
DOUBLES — Gina Slavinsky-Loren Hans (GS) d. Allison Johnston-Emily Main, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5; Bella David-Danielle Dominick (DA) d. Julians Stabile-Angela Kobuck, 6-3, 6-4.
