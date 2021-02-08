Greensburg Salem defeated the Ligonier Valley wrestling team, 42-24, during an exhibition match at Ligonier Valley.

Abe Mundorff (160), Jesse Turner (172), Josh Harbert (113), James Brown (120) and Ryan Harbert (138) all scored wins for Ligonier Valley. Mundorff and Turner staked Ligonier Valley (2-6) to an early 9-0 lead with a pair of victories, before Greensburg Salem scored three straight pins to open an 18-9 lead. The Rams jumped ahead, 21-18, with a pair of forfeits from Josh Harbert and Brown, but Greensburg Salem won four of the last five matches for the eventual victory.

Mundorff started the match with a 5-2 decision against Cooper Phillips at 160 pounds. Turner pinned Dwight Sarver to give Ligonier Valley a 9-0 lead.

The Greensburg Salem trio of Christian McChesney, Caleb Chismar and William McChesney pinned McKinley Shearer, Billy Sugden and Killian McWhorter at 189, 215 and 285 pounds, respectively to give the Golden Lions an 18-9 lead.

Josh Harbert and Brown both won by forfeit and Greensburg Salem’s Kaidyn Gonder also scored a forfeit victory, allowing the Golden Lions to re-take the lead, 24-21.

Ryan Harbert had the only other win for Ligonier Valley, a 9-6, decision against Trevor Swartz at 138. Greensburg Salem picked up three pins from Trent Lenhart (132) against Bruce Krieger, in addition to a fall from Cody Kaufman (145) against John Manges and a third by Colt Rubrecht (152) versus Ryan Jones.

The Rams are scheduled to visit Meyersdale, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

———

GREENSBURG SALEM 42,

LIGONIER VALLEY 24

160 – Abe Mundorff (LV) d. Cooper Phillips, 5-2

172 – Jesse Turner (LV) p. Dwight Sarver

189 – Christian McChesney (GS) p. McKinley Shearer

215 – Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Billy Sugden

285 – William McChesney (GS) p. Killian McWhorter

106 – No match

113 – Josh Harbert (LV) won by forfeit

120 – James Brown (LV) won by forfeit

126 – Kaidyn Gonder (GS) won by forfeit

132 – Trent Lenhart (GS) p. Bruce Krieger

138 – Ryan Harbert (LV) d. Trevor Swartz, 9-6

145 – Cody Kaufman (GS) p. John Manges

152 – Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Ryan Jones

