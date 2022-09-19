Greensburg Salem blanked Ligonier Valley 3-0 in a nonconference game at Weller Field Monday.
Landon Morrisson, Marcus Edwards and Nick Heinnickel each had a goal for the Golden Lions.
Girls soccer
Woodland Hills 7,
Ligonier Valley 0
Woodland Hills keeper Isabele Wilson recorded the shutout as the Wolverines handed Ligonier Valley girls soccer a 7-0 nonconference road loss Monday.
Olivia Wilson and Emma Reyes each had two goals to lead the scoring charge for the Wolverines.
Woodland Hills improves to 3-2 while the Rams fall to 1-5.
Girls tennis
Greater Latrobe 5,
Norwin 0
Greater Latrobe defeated Norwin Monday in a Class 3A, Section 1 match 5-0.
Greater Latrobe’s Avery Massaro defeated Mary Mahoney 6-1, 6-1, while in the No. 2 singles match, Josie Marts defeated Norwin’s Jenna Walko 6-2, 7-6 (7-2 tiebreak). In the No. 3 singles, the Wildcats’ Bridget McHugh defeated Sophia Lepore 6-4, 7-5.
In doubles play, Latrobe’s Brooke Coll/Kira Floreck defeated Erin Alexander/Abby Campbell 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8 tiebreak) and in the second doubles match Julia Fetter/Maria Fetter defeated Norwin’s Taylor Miller/Abby Zula 6-4, 6-3.
Greater Latrobe improves to 6-2 overall and 6-1 in section play.
