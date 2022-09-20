For the second time in three weeks, St. Vincent College freshman Carolina Walters has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Rookie of the Week.
Walters (Latrobe, Pa./Greater Latrobe) earned the honor after an unblemished week in which she helped lead St. Vincent to a pair of PAC victories, as she went 2-0 in both doubles and singles play. In Tuesday’s win over Thiel, Walters posted a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles after partnering with Angela Popovich to record an 8-1 win in the No. 1 doubles spot. Two days later, Walters and Popovich earned an 8-6 victory at No. 1 doubles, before Walters earned a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. She improved to 3-1 in singles play this fall, while she and Popovich are 3-1 as a doubles tandem.
