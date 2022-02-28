The Greater Latrobe wrestling team scored three section titles at the WPIAL Class 3A, Section 2 tournament at Hempfield Area High School on Saturday.
Vinny Kilkeary (120) would take score his second section title in as many years as Luke Willochell (106) and Jack Pletcher (152) earned their first section titles.
Vinny Kilkeary pinned Owen Klodowski of Baldwin at 1:52 in the semifinals to move to the finals of the 120-lbs weight class.
Kilkeary would then take Norwin’s Luke Passarelli, of Norwin, to a major decision 11-1 win in the finals, securing his second section title.
To win his first title, Willochell would pin Norwin’s Gannon Conboy at 3:24 of the 106-lbs class.
At 152 lbs, Jack Pletcher pinned Michael Inks, of Thomas Jefferson, at 3:18 of the quarterfinals to move on.
In the semifinals, Pletcher would score another pinfall victory, this one at 5:03, against West Mifflin’s Dylan Karstetter.
The win moved Pletcher to the finals against Connellsville’s Ethan Ansell. Pletcher decisioned Ansell, 4-3 to take the section title.
The Wildcats will also send Leo Joseph (112), Jacob Braun (126), Sam Snyder (172) and Corey Boerio (215) to the WPIAL championships being held March 4-5 at Canon-McMillan High School as the top-five wrestlers in each class advance.
Also at the tournament, Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears was named section coach of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.