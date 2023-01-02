Greater Latrobe’s Corey Boerio took fourth place in the 2022 Powerade wrestling tournament at 215 lbs that was held at Canon-McMillan High School Dec. 30-31.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Boerio pinned Norwin’s Aiden Yuscinsky at :34 to make it to the next round.
In the next round, Boerio lost a 4-2 decision to Brenan Morgan of Central Valley, 4-2. The loss moved Boerio to the consolation bracket where he would wrestle five wrestlers to make it back to the third-place consolation match.
Boerio next decisioned Jared Blobe, of Notre Dame GP, 4-2, to keep his tournament alive. He, next, moved on to face Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott and scored a 2-1 decision to move to the next round. In the next round, against Fort LeBoeuf’s Dan Church Boerio scored another decision, this time 5-4 to move on.
Boerio next faced Wyatt Bush, of Grundy, Va., and scored a 5-4 decision to advance to the next round. In the next round, Boerio decisioned Armstrong’s Connor Jacobs, 1-0, to make it back to the match that would determine third place.
In the third-place contest, Boerio fell to a 5-0 decision to Wyoming Seminary’s Josh Cordio.
The Greater Latrobe wrestling team returns to action on Jan. 4 as it will travel to Hempfield Area for a match with a 7 p.m. start time.
North Catholic 61, Derry Area 27
The North Catholic Trojanettes raced out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a 61-27 Class 4A, Section 1 victory over Derry Area Monday.
North Catholic was led in scoring by Alayana Rocco with 17 points including five three-pointers. Ava Walker had 13 and Anna Waskicwicz added 10 points for North Catholic.
Derry was led by Jane Huss with nine points and Samantha Gruska with seven points. Derry is now 8-5 overall and 1-2 in section play.
