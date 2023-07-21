“Now we play big boy football.”
That was the message from Greater Latrobe varsity football coach Ron Prady to his team after they won their second straight Larry Sillitto Memorial 7-on-7 tournament.
All across the four fields the atmosphere was competitive. The summer months are often full of hard work for these athletes, and the opportunity to compete against someone in a different jersey brought out the intensity from the 15 teams in attendance.
Even though the 7-on-7 tournament is void of contact, players made sure to get their thuds in when they could. Taking aggressive angles to break up passes and looking to go for the catch through the defensive back made the games feel much more like late fall rather than early summer.
The Wildcats came into the event as the defending champions, and they looked the part on the field. In their five scheduled games the main squad didn’t drop a single game, beating Yough, Mount Pleasant, Hempfield, Jeannette and Valley. That 5-0 stretch of games placed them at the top of group A and had them set to face the group B winners, Norwin, in the finals.
In the championship game the Wildcats started on offense. They managed to move the ball before ultimately surrendering the first points of the game to Norwin by tossing an interception on a ball that was thrown across the quarterback’s body, putting the Knights up 3-0.
Greater Latrobe didn’t let the game get away from them early as their defense, which had played well all day, managed to get a turnover on downs and get the Wildcats on the board with their first point.
Now trailing 3-1 the Wildcats offense got their second opportunity of the game, this time converting and finding the endzone to go up 7-3. Here the Wildcats opted to run a play from the 10-yard line for 2 points. They ultimately converted and extended their lead to 9-3 before handing the ball back to the Norwin offense.
Continuing the back-and-forth theme Norwin managed to find the endzone on their next possession to tie the game at 9-9 with 12 minutes remaining. The Knights tried something similar, opting to run a play from 10 yards out, but the Wildcat defense held and preserved the tie.
With the game still even more than halfway through, the Greater Latrobe offense returned to the field looking to reclaim their lead. Instead it was Norwin taking the lead as they grabbed their second interception of the game, taking a 12-9 advantage.
With a chance to put the game away, Norwin’s offense took over. Once again it was Greater Latrobe’s defense that rose to the occasion, forcing a turnover on downs and trimming their deficit to just two.
Trailing 12-10 Greater Latrobe’s offense took over looking to reclaim the lead. The Norwin defense made things tough for the Wildcats as they had done all game, forcing Greater Latrobe to pick up a first down to keep their possession alive.
Greater Latrobe then managed to find the endzone and reclaim their lead. The Wildcats once again lined up to run a play for 2 points, but a flag on Norwin eased the burden and moved the Wildcats up to the five-yard line. Greater Latrobe converted, extending their lead to six and bringing the game to its final 18-12 scoreline.
Norwin would get one last chance to try and answer back, but the officials blew their whistles signaling that the 25-minute game was over, cementing Greater Latrobe as back-to-back champions of the summer event.
Wins in the summer are nice, but the work is far from over for all of these teams. As physical and competitive as a 7-on-7 can be, it is still a ways away from the type of football that will be played come August.
The Greater Latrobe Wildcats will open their regular season Aug. 25 against the Derry Area Trojans, and this time the linemen will be included.
