The 2022 season came to an end for the Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats volleyball team Tuesday evening in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs and what a season it was despite the loss.

The Lady Wildcats did in 2022 what had never been done in the Greater Latrobe sports history posting a 12 – 0 section record resulting in a section championship, battling to the WPIAL semifinals and making its inaugural appearance in the state playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.