The 2022 season came to an end for the Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats volleyball team Tuesday evening in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs and what a season it was despite the loss.
The Lady Wildcats did in 2022 what had never been done in the Greater Latrobe sports history posting a 12 – 0 section record resulting in a section championship, battling to the WPIAL semifinals and making its inaugural appearance in the state playoffs.
With all that was accomplished this year, continuing the season was what every player on the varsity squad wanted, but the North Catholic Trojans brought that to an end.
“ We definitely came to play,” Greater Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said. “Unfortunately, we just came up a little bit short.”
It looked good for the Wildcats early as they jumped out to an 11–4 lead, but North Catholic battled back to close the gap and it was a point-for-point contest until the end as North Catholic took set one 25–23.
In set two it was Greater Latrobe that found themselves with an early four-point deficit, but as the Trojans had done in set one, the Cats mounted a scoring run to erase the North Catholic advantage. The score again went back and forth until late in the set when several unforced errors on the part of Latrobe allowed North Catholic to secure the set victory 21–25 and take a 2-0 lead.
In set three, the Trojans were hitting on all cylinders and were out quickly to an 8–15 lead which the Wildcats could not come back from as North Catholic took set three 11-25 and the match 3-0.
“I think it was maybe a little bit of nerves,” Vosefski said. “We started out strong. And then they put together a run. We kept close, but we just could not overcome some of their firepower.”
The Wildcats did not get Elle Snyder, who is out with an ankle injury, back into the lineup in time for states, but it forced other players to step up.
“Elle has been on the shelf,” Vosefski said. “It was a major setback for us. I have to commend the girls that stepped up to take her place, especially the work of Ava Krehlik. She had to step in there. She was working hard.”
With so many team milestones set by the Wildcat players on the 2022 girls volleyball team, one individual’s career achievement might be one that won’t be broken for a long time.
Senior setter and four-year starter Lily Fenton accounted for 21 assists in Tuesday’s match, and in doing so set the Greater Latrobe school volleyball record for assists accumulating 1,454 for her high-school career.
Her fellow seniors Emma Blair (7) and Paige Watson (7) continued being the middle tandem that the team relied on all season for the big kill or timely block, as the duo accounted for a combined 14 kills, with Blair collecting five blocks and Watson recording two blocks. Lily Fenton posted a four-kill night, with eight additional kills produced by senior Ryley Quinn (3), junior Ava Krehlik (3) and senior Maya Krehlik (2). The Cats also added to their points totals with two blocks from Ryley Quinn, two service aces each from Lily Fenton and Ava Krehlik and one from Maya Krehlik.
The Wildcats defense was led by the 10 digs registered by Lily Fenton followed by four digs from Maya Krehlik. Giovanna Jones (3), Gaby Sukay (3), Ava Krehlik (3), Izzy Trice (1) and Chiara Mongelluzzo (1) combined for 11 digs in the match
“Overall it was a great match,” Vosefski said. “I think that we showed that we belong there. It wasn’t our night. We had too many unforced errors, but overall I think it was a good representation of what we can do.”
