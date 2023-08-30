The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team opened up its 2023 season Monday night with a match against the Penn-Trafford Warriors.

Both teams battled for an ever-changing lead in both the first and second sets, with Latrobe having their chances to close out the Warriors, but late runs by Penn-Trafford secured 23–25 and 22–25 wins for a two-set lead. Set three started out slow for the Wildcats, allowing PT to build an 8–3 advantage, and even with a mid-set rally, Latrobe was unable to overcome the deficit and dropped the final set 14–25 and the match 3–0.

