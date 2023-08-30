The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team opened up its 2023 season Monday night with a match against the Penn-Trafford Warriors.
Both teams battled for an ever-changing lead in both the first and second sets, with Latrobe having their chances to close out the Warriors, but late runs by Penn-Trafford secured 23–25 and 22–25 wins for a two-set lead. Set three started out slow for the Wildcats, allowing PT to build an 8–3 advantage, and even with a mid-set rally, Latrobe was unable to overcome the deficit and dropped the final set 14–25 and the match 3–0.
Senior setter Ava Krehlik directed the Wildcat offense accounting for 23 assists while recording 1 service ace, 3 kills and 11 digs to lead the team in that category. Chiara Mongelluzzo paced the varsity squad with her 8 kills followed by Elle Snyder and Ashley Daniker, both with 6 kills. Mia Myers and Savannah Repak round out the Wildcat kills with totals of 4 and 2 respectively. Additional scoring in the match came from the service line with Mongelluzzo, Daniker, Mia Myers and MacKenzie Myers each posting 1 service ace.
Defensively following Krehlik’s 11 digs, Senior co-captain Snyder and MacKenzie Myers recorded 8 digs, Mongelluzzo 6, Mia Myers and Peyton Ferraro 4 and Savannah Repak 2.
Greater Latrobe’s JV dug themselves a large hold in their first set, but dug out of it by the midpoint, tying the score at 16. The remainder of the set went back and forth to the end, but PT prevailed 23–25. Set two showed the same spirited play and was contested from start to finish with Latrobe securing the victory 27–25 and knotting the set score at 1-1. The deciding set went the way of Penn-Trafford by an 11-15 score and a 2-1 match victory.
Sophomore Lily Greathouse was the Latrobe JV’s top offensive scorer with 7 kills, followed by fellow sophomore Lizzy Heitchue who accounted for 5 kills. Sophomore Bailey Onifer and freshman Maggie Maiers chalked up 3 kills each; while Claire Benning posted 2 kills and Madden Gresh and Brie Havrilla each recorded 1 kill. Additional Wildcat points were accumulated via the ace, with Greathouse serving 3, Gresh and Benning adding 2 aces each and Onifer 1.
Running the JV offense, Havrilla dished out 15 assists to the Wildcat attackers.
On the defensive side of the ball two Greater Latrobe players tied for the lead in digs with Ferraro and Greathouse each posting 8 digs, followed by Benning with 5, Ava Livecci with 4 and 2 digs each from Maiers and Havrilla.
The Wildcats will continue exhibition play on Wednesday, hosting the Laurel Spartans.
