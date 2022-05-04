The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team honored their seniors Tuesday and recorded a Class AAA, Section 3 win in the process.
Seniors Enzo Rodi, Brennan Ward, Brandon Fetter, James Gatto and James Sweeny took court together for the first set and mapped the course for the match with a 25 – 17 win over Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
Sets two and three also went to Greater Latrobe 25 – 22 and 25- 20 to complete the three-set sweep.
Senior co-captain Brennan Ward led the Wildcats on offense for the second straight match with his six kills, Enzo Rodi and Tyler Nelson each contributed four kills and Rocco Marino (3), Josh Javrilla (2), Luke Fiore (2), Brandon Fetter (1) and James Gatto (1) combined for nine additional kills.
Havrilla also scored multiply time from the service line chalking up seven aces while collecting 22 assists performing his setting duties. Other serving points were scored by Tyler Nelson with three, and Ruben Rojas, Sam Kiesel and Enzo Rodi all with one ace apiece.
Defensive efforts were led by Libero Sam Kiesel who collected seven digs on the night with Brennan Ward right behind with six digs. The balance of the Wildcat defensive stats was turned in by Tyler Nelson and Ruben Rojas each with five digs, Josh Havrill with four, Luke Fiore with two and Enzo Rodi, Tyler Mondock and James Gatto all with a dig apiece.
Latrobe’s JV’s also swept their contest by the scores of 25 – 20 and 15 – 13 . Sam Keisel and Luke Fiore each accounted for three kills to lead the JV squad on offense. Brandon Fetter (2) and Brady Kring (2)added four additional kills, with Tyler Bauer, Eric Bisignani and James Sweeny recording a kill a piece. Setting up the JV offense, Eric Bisignani dished out 12 assists to the Latrobe hitters.
The JV also scored big from the service line with Owen Ward collecting 8 aces, Eric Bisignani posting 3 aces and Tyler Fetter, Sam Kiesel and Jacob Elliot combining for 5 aces, 2, 2 and 1 respectively.
On the defensive side of the ball Jacob Elliot led the JV in digs with nine, while Tyler Bauer (4), Sam Kiesel (3) Luke Fiore (2), Evan Frescura (1) and Eric Bisignani (1) added 11 more digs.
The Wildcats hit the road for another section match against the Penn Hills Indians on May 5.
