Hempfield Area handed Greater Latrobe boys volleyball a 3-0 Class AAA, Section 3 loss Tuesday.
The Wildcats started slowly dropping set one by the score of 25-14, picking up the pace in sets two and three but not enough to stop the Spartans who won the final sets 25-19 and 25-21.
Middle Hitter Isiac Waszo recorded five kills to lead the Wildcats on offense and topped the varsity squad in the blocking category with five. The trio of Brennan Ward, Enzo Rodi and Tyler Nelson all with three kills, with Rocco Marino and Josh Havrilla rounding out the balance of Latrobe’s scoring with kill totals of two and one respectively.
Josh Havrilla also scored from the service line accounting for two aces and recorded 15 assists while directing the Wildcat offense. On defense, the Wildcats were led by Josh Havrilla with nine digs, and an additional 29 team digs were recorded by Brennan Ward and Sam Kiesel with six apiece, Enzo Rodi, Tyler Nelson and Ruben Rojas with five apiece, and Tyler Mondock with two.
Latrobe’s JV’s also took it on the chin, dropping their match by the scores of 25-19 and 25-20. Sam Kiesel posted five kills to pace the JV squad in kills, followed by Luke Fiore with four kills and Owen Ward with three. Ethan Shoemaker (2), Tyler Bauer (1), Eric Bisignani (1), Brandon Fetter (1) and James Sweeny (1) combining for 6 kills.
Eric Bisignani dished out 13 assists for the Latrobe JV and collected two services aces on the night.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats were led by the eight digs of Luke Fiore and supported by digs by Sam Kiesel (7), Tyler Bauer (5), Jacob Elliot (5) and Eric Bisignani (5).
The Wildcats continue their homestand April 21 with a match against the Armstrong Riverhawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.