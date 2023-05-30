Greater Latrobe tennis duo loses in state quarterfinal

Greater Latrobe seniors Josh Havrilla and August Lawrence stand with head coach Kim Kissell.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

It has been years since Greater Latrobe Senior High School has had anyone competing for a doubles tennis championship in Hershey at the PIAA state tournament.

Seniors Josh Havrilla and August Lawrence added to the school’s history by making the trek to Hershey this year for just that feat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.