Greater Latrobe tennis duo loses in state quarterfinal

It has been years since Greater Latrobe Senior High School has had anyone competing for a doubles tennis championship in Hershey at the PIAA state tournament.
Seniors Josh Havrilla and August Lawrence added to the school’s history by making the trek to Hershey this year for just that feat.
Havrilla and Lawrence won their first match in straight sets against District 5 champions from Bedford Area High School, Tristen Ruffley and Hunter Beard. In the quarterfinals, they won the first set 6-2 and didn’t allow the opponents, Matt Getz and Adam Lang from Central Cambria High School, to earn any momentum. However, the Wildcat pair made too many errors in the second set and fell 6-3. Havrilla and Lawrence were down 2-5 in the third set before coming back and tying at 5-5, but couldn’t finish the run and lost 7-5.
Central Cambria lost to eventual champions Freddie Bloom and Michael Georgelis from District 3.
“We are happy to have had this experience and the opportunity to represent our school,” Havrilla said. “August and I are looking forward to continuing playing tennis at St. Vincent College together. We know that this isn’t the end, and we are excited for our future in tennis. It has been an honor playing with August.”
Greater Latrobe tennis coach Kim Kissell said she is proud of her athletes.
“It has been such a privilege to coach the Latrobe boys team this year,” she said. “It’s been amazing to watch Josh and August compete at states and fight to the very end. I am so happy that I will be able to see them continue their talents at St. Vincent College next year.”
