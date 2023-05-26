Greater Latrobe tennis boys to compete at PIAA tournament

Greater Latrobe senior tennis athletes Josh Havrilla and August Lawrence, who finished second in the WPIAL Doubles Championship, will head to the Hershey Racquet Club Friday, May 26, for a 10 a.m. first-round PIAA Class 2A Tennis Doubles match-up against Bedford’s Tristen Ruffley and Hunter Beard, the District V champions.
“Josh and August have had a great year ending first and third in section singles, which qualified them for WPIAL,” said Greater Latrobe boys tennis coach Kim Kissell. “Together, they came in second for section doubles, and second in the WPIAL doubles. They both are amazing athletes and complement each other on the court.”
Kissell is confident the gentlemen can compete against anyone if they play their game.
“We are all excited to go and represent Latrobe and show what we are capable of,” she said. “If they play their best, they will have a chance versus anyone.”
Lawrence, who will head to states for the second time during his senior year after qualifying for cross country states, said he is excited and looking forward to the experience.
“I’ve been playing tennis for my whole life,” Lawrence said. “I’m really excited for states. Josh and I play really well together, and I’m ready to make some noise there. He’s a great player and I feel very confident we’re going to play well.”
Crediting his parents, Mark and Julie, as his greatest influences, along with various professional tennis players he emulates in his game, Lawrence is appreciative to end his senior year and his high school career on this high note.
“It feels great to end on a good note,” he said. “To be able to get to states in two sports in the same year is pretty special to me.”
Havrilla agreed with his teammate.
“I didn’t know what to expect going into this tennis season,” he reflected. “Last year, I exceeded my expectations, so I was hoping that this year I could do even more. Only playing two years of high school tennis limited my time to accomplish some things, but I am proud to have been a singles section champion and to get second in WPIAL doubles with my partner, August.”
Citing his coach, Kissell, as a great influence, Havrilla said she has really helped make him a better player.
“I couldn’t have accomplished these things without her coaching and encouragement,” he said. “I also appreciate my teammates, friends and family for cheering me on during matches. I am really excited to go to states because it is a new experience for me and something only a few people get to do.”
Havrilla has been playing tennis since he was five, but this is only his second year of playing high school tennis.
“My greatest influence on my tennis career has been my mom (Jody),” he said. “She was the one who got me into tennis at a young age, and, ever since, she has been my biggest supporter, along with my dad (Brian). Living close to tennis courts, my mom and I always find time to go and play against each other.”
Also a leader on the volleyball court, Havrilla plays both sports in the spring season and will go from Thursday evening’s volleyball consolation match, where he and his volleyball team hope to make the state tournament, to the state tennis tournament Friday.
Both young men are heading to St. Vincent College in the fall. They will also play tennis, and Havrilla volleyball, at the collegiate level.
