Greater Latrobe tennis boys to compete at PIAA tournament

Greater Latrobe senior tennis athletes August Lawrence and Josh Havrilla are shown with their silver medals after their second-place WPIAL finish. They head to the Hershey Racquet Club today for the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Tennis Doubles Championship.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Greater Latrobe senior tennis athletes Josh Havrilla and August Lawrence, who finished second in the WPIAL Doubles Championship, will head to the Hershey Racquet Club Friday, May 26, for a 10 a.m. first-round PIAA Class 2A Tennis Doubles match-up against Bedford’s Tristen Ruffley and Hunter Beard, the District V champions.

“Josh and August have had a great year ending first and third in section singles, which qualified them for WPIAL,” said Greater Latrobe boys tennis coach Kim Kissell. “Together, they came in second for section doubles, and second in the WPIAL doubles. They both are amazing athletes and complement each other on the court.”

