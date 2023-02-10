The Greater Latrobe swim/dive teams split their final meet of the regular season with Class 3A, Section 1 opponent Franklin Regional Thursday.

The girls swim team won 98-88, while the boys team fell to the Panthers, 95-76. “It was a great meet to finish the year on, Wildcats coach Grey Arrigonie said. “It was our last dual meet. Tons of best times. I, think, we got four girls that qualified (for WPIALs) and that is the big thing. Getting them to the next level, so that they the meet. We, also, got a couple boys that qualified. Franklin (-Regional) is a very, very good team. They are very deep, but our boys swam hard. And we got qualified, so we are moving on to the next ... It is always good to end on a win and the build for the WPIALs.”

