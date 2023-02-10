The Greater Latrobe swim/dive teams split their final meet of the regular season with Class 3A, Section 1 opponent Franklin Regional Thursday.
The girls swim team won 98-88, while the boys team fell to the Panthers, 95-76. “It was a great meet to finish the year on, Wildcats coach Grey Arrigonie said. “It was our last dual meet. Tons of best times. I, think, we got four girls that qualified (for WPIALs) and that is the big thing. Getting them to the next level, so that they the meet. We, also, got a couple boys that qualified. Franklin (-Regional) is a very, very good team. They are very deep, but our boys swam hard. And we got qualified, so we are moving on to the next ... It is always good to end on a win and the build for the WPIALs.”
Greensburg Salem 93, Derry Area 67
Derry Area girls swim team proved too powerful as they downed the Ladies of Greensburg Salem 67-93. The Lady Trojans took first in nine of the twelve events and swept on several occasions.
On the boys’ side Greensburg Salem was too strong for the Trojan boys as they left victorious by a score of 85-55.
Both teams will be participating in the Mark Hess Memorial Invitational this weekend in Indiana.
Derry Area 60, Homer-Center 58
Derry Area (11-8) raced out to a 21-7 lead to secure a 60-58 win over Homer-Center in its win Thursday.
Nate Papuga led the Trojans with 22 points. Brady Angus 16 points and Gabe Carbonara 10 points also contributed double figures.
Homer-Center also had three double digit scorers led by Nash Budner’s 16 points, whild Angelo Alexander 15 points and Michael Krejocik chipped in 12 points.
Derry Area travels to Ligonier Valley Friday to close out the regular season.
