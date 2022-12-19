The Greater Latrobe boys and girls swimming/diving teams faced Greensburg Salem Thursday.
The boys team defeated the Golden Lions 86-69, while the girls team won 84-70.
The following are first-place finishers for Greater Latrobe girls:
Dannika Mucino, Maggie Elder, Lauren Bell, Destini Homan, 200 Medley Relay; Homan, Mucino, McKayla Golden, Bell, 200 Free Relay; Maggie Elder, Homan, Wolford, Bell, 400 Free Relay; Elder, 200 Free; Mucino, 200 IM; Golden, 50 Free; Bell, 100 Buttefly; Bryn Vogelsang, 100 Free: Kate Wolford, 50 Free; Hoffman, 100 Backstroke; Wolford, 100 Breaststroke.
Hannah Polosky took first in diving.
The following are the first-place finishers for Greater Latrobe boys:
Charlie Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thompson, Heinric Van Der Westhuizen, 200 Medley Relay; Patrick Cratty, 200 Free; Heese,
200 IM; Charlie Cratty, 50 Free; Thompson, 100 Butterfly; Charlie Cratty, 500 Free; Patrick Cratty, Charlie Cratty Andrew Chung, Thompson, 200 Free Relay; Thompson, 100 Backstroke; John Elder, 100 Breaststroke; Patrick Cratty, Ben Bradley, Heese, Elder, 400 Free Relay.
Abigail Cook took first in diving.
Both the girls and boys swimming/diving teams are home against Butler Area and Indiana Area on Dec. 19 with 5 p.m. start time for the meet.
