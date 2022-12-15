The Greater Latrobe boys and girls swimming/diving teams faced Penn Hills Tuesday. The boys team defeated Penn Hills 79-62. The girls team won 84-56.
The following are first-place finishers for Greater Latrobe girls.
Destini Homan, Maggie Elder, Dannika Mucino, Lauren Bell, 200 Medley Relay; Dannika Mucino, 200 Free; Matilda Price, 200 Individual Medley; McKayla Golden, 50 Free; Maggie Elder, 100 Butterfly; Kate Wolford, 100 Free; Lauren Bell, 500 Free; Mucino, Homan, Jill Riggs, Bell, 200 Free Relay; Gabrielle Johnson, 100 Backstroke; Bell, Mucino, Homan, Wolford.
Hannah Polosky took first in diving.
The following are first-place finishers for Greater Latrobe boys.
Charlie Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thompson, David Klunk, 200 Medley Relay; Heese, 200 Free; Klunk, 200 Individual Medley; Thompson, 50 Free; Klunk, 100 Butterfly; Cratty, 100 Free; John Elder, 50 Free; Patrick Cratty, Charlie Cratty, Ben Bradley, Chris Heese, 200 Free Relay; Heese, 100 Breaststroke; Charlie Thompson, Patrick Cratty, Ben Bradley, John Elder, 400 Free Relay
Abigail Cook took first in diving.
Derry Area
swimming/diving
The Derry Area boys and girls swimming/diving teams faced Hempfield Area Tuesday in a nonsection meet. The boys team fell to Hempfield 60-33. The girls team lost 90-84.
The following are first-place finishers for Derry Area girls:
Chloe Buhite, 200 Individual Medley; Lenka Ohler, 500 Freestyle; Madi Repak, 100 Breaststroke; Buhite, Madi Repak, Regan Repak, Gianna Gruska, 400 Freestyle Relay.
The following are first-place finishers for Derry Area boys:
Dylan Cowan, 100 Freestyle; Chase Marco, 100 Backstroke; Cowan, 100 Breaststroke.
Jake Hauser took first in the 1-meter dive.
