The Greater Latrobe swimming and diving team swept visiting Armstrong on Tuesday.
The girls came away with a 96-81 win, while the boys topped Armstrong, 53-32, in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 meet.
The Lady Wildcats won six out of 12 events. The boys won eight of 12.
Gracie Wetzel captured the 200 individual medley and 100 breast. Dannika Mucino placed first in the 200 free, while Kate Wolford topped the 500 free.
The team of Wolford, Andrea Holfman, Mucino and McKayla Golden was victorious in the 400 free relay.
Lauren Bisignani placed first in diving, with a WPIAL qualifying score.
On the boys side, Julian Zhu captured the 200 free; Liam Mucino won the 500 free; Gavin Skwirut topped the 100 breast, and Charlie Cratty touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly.
The group of Colin Spehar, Skwirut, Liam Mucino and Cratty took the top spot in the 200 medley relay. The team of Zhu, Cratty, Teko Angelicchio and David Klunk won the 200 free relay. The group of Spehar, Zhu, Liam Mucino and Skwirut captured the 400 free relay.
Paige Kunklemann took first in diving, posting a WPIAL qualifying score.
Greater Latrobe’s boys and girls travel to Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m. Feb. 5.
